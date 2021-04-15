Global Gaming Software Market (2021 to 2026) - by Device Type, Game Type, Distribution Channel, End-use and Region

Dublin, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gaming Software Market, by Device Type (Smartphones, Tablets, PC, Gaming Consoles and Handheld Games), By Game Type (Action, Adventure, Stimulation, and Others), By Distribution Channel, By End Use, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Gaming Software Market is expected to reach USD159.59 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.81% in the next five years, owing to the rapid technological advancements and increasing customer engagement. The increasing software gaming penetration in the entertainment and educational sectors around the world, increase in the number of smartphones, and evolving business models are creating numerous growth opportunities for the Global Gaming Software Market. The end-users are progressively receiving diverse types of software games, such as adventure, action, role-playing, simulation, puzzles, sports, and others.



Gaming Software can be segmented based on the gaming device type, gaming type end-use, distribution channel, and region. The market can be segmented into action, adventure, simulation, role-playing, sports, puzzles based on type. Action is expected to lead the market owing to its increasing demand from the customers. Action games are highly used as they are believed to benefit the brain by growing its cognitive abilities, including perception, attention, and reaction time.



Some of the leading players operating in the Global Gaming Software Market are Disney Interactive Studios, Inc., Electronic Arts, Inc., Tencent Holding Ltd., Ubisoft Entertainment SA, Google LLC, NCSoft Corporation, Nexon Co. Ltd., Nintendo Co, Ltd., Electronic Arts, Inc., Valve Corporation. The companies operating in the market are focusing on expansion, merges, and collaborations to increase their share in the market.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Gaming Software Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Gaming Software Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To define, classify and forecast the Global Gaming Software Market based on device type, type, end-use, region, distribution channel, and company.

To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, and based on end-use sector by segmenting the Global Gaming Software Market into six sectors, namely, Action, Adventure, Stimulation, Role Playing, Sports, Puzzles.

To analyze and forecast the market size, in terms of regions.

To identify the drivers and challenges for the Global Gaming Software Market.

To strategically profile leading players in the market which are driving the innovation and technological advancements in the Global Gaming Software Market.

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of Software Game developers across the globe. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher was able to include the developers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major developers across the globe.



The publisher calculated the Global Gaming Software Market size by using a top-down approach, where data for various applications across various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Target Audience:

Software gaming technology solution providers

End-users of the Global Gaming Software Market such (Entertainment, Education and Others),

Associations, organizations, forums, and alliances associated with the Global Gaming Software Market based technology platforms and start-ups.

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers.

Research & development organizations and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, and end-users. The study would also help them in identifying which market segments should be targeted over the coming years to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Gaming Software Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Gaming Software Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Device Type (Smartphones, PC, Gaming Consoles, Handheld Games and Tablets)

6.2.2. By Game Type (Action, Adventure, Stimulation, Role Playing, Sports, Puzzles and Others)

6.2.3. By End-Use (Entertainment, Education, Others)

6.2.4. By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline)

6.2.5. By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America)

6.2.6. By Company (2020)

6.3. Product Map

7. North America Gaming Software Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Product Map

7.4. North America Gaming Software Market Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Gaming Software Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Product Map

8.4. Asia-Pacific Gaming Software Market Country Analysis

9. Europe Gaming Software Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Product Map

9.4. Europe Gaming Software Market Country Analysis

10. Middle East & Africa Gaming Software Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. Product Map

10.4. Middle East & Africa Gaming Software Market Country Analysis

11. South America Gaming Software Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. Product Map

11.4. South America Gaming Software Market Country Analysis

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Company Profiles

14.1.1. Disney Interactive Studios, Inc.

14.1.2. Tencent Holding Ltd.

14.1.3. Ubisoft Entertainment SA

14.1.4. Google LLC

14.1.5. Microsoft Corp.

14.1.6. NCSoft Corporation

14.1.7. Nexon Co. Ltd.

14.1.8. Nintendo Co, Ltd.

14.1.9. Electronic Arts, Inc.

14.1.10. Valve Corporation



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



