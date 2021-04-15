Radware Strengthens its Cloud DDoS Attack Mitigation Capacity to 8Tbps, Expands Globally with New Scrubbing Center in Amsterdam

MAHWAH, N.J., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced that in response to the ever-increasing volume of attacks and strong business demand, it upgraded its Cloud DDoS Protection Service capacity to absorb DDoS attacks of up to 8Tbps. The company also announced the opening of an additional new cloud scrubbing center in Amsterdam today, expanding the number of scrubbing centers to 14 deployed globally.



“The recent ransom DDoS campaign that raged globally from September to December 2020 involved massive IoT botnet DDoS attacks, as well as other sophisticated, targeted attacks on organizations’ DNS infrastructure,” said Haim Zelikovsky, Vice President of Cloud Services at Radware. “Radware’s leading DDoS algorithms and mitigation technology, in conjunction with our ability to offer one of the largest mitigation capacities in the world, enables us to consistently stay ahead of threats, even the largest and most sophisticated DDoS attacks, while ensuring service availability.”

Recently, Forrester ranked Radware as a leader for DDoS protection with the highest score in the current offering category.

The new scrubbing facility in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, complements Radware’s existing scrubbing centers worldwide. Radware’s 14 scrubbing centers are globally connected in full mesh mode using Anycast-based routing to allow mitigating DDoS attacks closest to their points of origin, and helping companies keep data within their borders.

Radware recently completed a major upgrade to all its existing scrubbing centers with the deployment of clusters of its market-leading DefensePro attack mitigation devices, equipped with Radware’s latest security algorithms with unique attack mitigation capabilities. Radware’s latest DefensePro technology analyzes traffic patterns, such as sudden and massive spikes, to provide automated, behavior-based protection from fast moving, high volume, encrypted or very short duration DDoS attacks. This includes burst DDoS attacks, attacks on DNS infrastructure, and encrypted DDoS attacks.

Radware backs up these technological advancements with service excellence and dedication, including its Emergency Response Team, which has been successfully mitigating thousands of large-scale DDoS attacks annually.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com.

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: Facebook, LinkedIn, Radware Blog, Twitter, YouTube, and Radware Mobile for iOS and Android.

©2021 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could.” For example, when we say that our “Cloud DDoS Protection Service now has the capacity to absorb DDoS attacks up to 8Tbps”, that is a forward-looking statement. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general and changes in the competitive landscape; outages, interruptions or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the availability of components and manufacturing capacity; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; our ability to attract, train and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

Media Contacts:

Maureen Shaw

Maureen.shaw@radware.com