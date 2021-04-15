Global testing, inspection & certification market size to amass notable gains by 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to seasoned analysts, global testing, inspection & certification market had generated USD 263.41 billion in 2020 and is likely to record a robust compound annual growth rate through 2026. This growth can be credited to the improving cognizance regarding the benefits of TIC solutions and supportive regulatory scenario.

Additionally, the report evaluates the market space by highlighting its segmentations including service type, source type, application spectrum, and regional outlook. A detailed analysis of the competitive arena is also included in the study, elucidating the business-centric activities adopted by the market majors.

Mounting number of collaborations among the leading companies, increasing popularity of TIC services, and improving economic conditions, especially of the BRIC nations are also paving the way towards the market expansion.

Summarizing the market segmentations

Worldwide testing, inspection, & certification market is divided on the basis of service type, source type, application scope, and geographical reach.

Service type

Speaking of service type, the market is further split into testing, inspection, and certification segments. Estimates claim that the testing service segment is expected to grow substantially and hold a prominent market share in the ensuing years.

Factors such as rapid globalization, high inclination towards outsourcing several practices, and presence of new benchmarks for different products is fueling the segmental size.

Source type

In terms of source type, the industry is bifurcated into outsourced and in-house segments. Among these, the in-house segment accounted for the largest market share and is likely to continue with its dominance in the forthcoming years. In-house testing services are known to offer organizations unrestricted authority to the overall procedure, which in turn is facilitating the business scenario.

Application spectrum

The application scope of the overall market consists of supply chain & logistics, energy & power, automotive, transportation, industrial & manufacturing, construction & infrastructure, oil & gas and petroleum, food & agriculture, and consumer goods & retail segments.

Global testing, inspection, & certification industry size from consumer goods & retail applications is predicted to expand considerably during the study duration, owing to widespread adoption of the technology in electricals & hardware, toys, accessories, as well as in personal care and beauty products.

Regional outlook

Global scope of operations of this business domain involves regions such as Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific. Europe currently dominates the market space in terms of revenue share and is set to register similar growth trends over the study period.

However, Asia-Pacific is likely to emerge as a key revenue generator in the ensuing years, with China standing tall in terms of revenue hierarchy. Supportive government regulations and growing demand for high-quality products are favoring the regional market scenario.

Global Testing, Inspection & Certification Market through Service Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

Testing

Inspection

Certification





Global Testing, Inspection & Certification Market through Source Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

In-house

Outsourced





Global Testing, Inspection & Certification Market Application Terrain (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

Supply Chain & Logistics

Energy & Power

Automotive

Transportation

Industrial & Manufacturing

Construction & Infrastructure

Oil & Gas and Petroleum

Food & Agriculture

Consumer Goods & Retail





Global Testing, Inspection & Certification Market Geographical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

Americas

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Europe

Germany

France

Global Testing, Inspection & Certification Market Competitive Dynamics (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016-2026)

Applus+

IBM Food Trust™

ALS Limited

DNV

Eurofins Scientific

TÜV SÜD

Intertek Group plc

Bureau Veritas

SGS S.A.

