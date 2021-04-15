Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market (2020 to 2027) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts

Pune, India, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide "Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market size is required to arrive at USD 46.75 billion by 2027 because of the expanding reception of computerized items. As indicated by a distributed report by Fortune Business Insights named, "Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Floor Vacuum Cleaner, Window Vacuum Cleaner, Pool Vacuum Cleaner), By Application (Household and Commercial), By Operation Mode (Self-Drive and Remote Control), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), By Price (Below USD 150, USD 150 – 300, USD 300 – 500, Above USD 500) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027," the estimation of this market remained at USD 8.19 billion out of 2019. The market is probably going to display a CAGR of 24.4% CAGR during the figure time frame set somewhere in the range of 2020 and 2027.





Top Players Overview:

ECOVACS (Suzhou, China)

Dyson Ltd. (Malmesbury, United Kingdom)

LG Electronics (Seoul, South Korea)

iRobot Corporation (Massachusetts‎, U.S)

Proscenic (Zhengzhou, China)

Samsung Corporation (Seoul, South Korea)

Neato Robotics (Newark, California)

Matsutek Enterprises Co. Ltd. (Taipei, Taiwan)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Gerlingen, Germany)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Bissell Inc. (Grand Rapids, Michigan)

Panasonic Corporation (Osaka‎, Japan)

Sharp Corporation (Osaka‎, Japan)

Miele & Cie. KG (Gütersloh, Germany)

Highlights of the Report:

The report on the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market offers a comprehensive overview, primarily focusing on growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and upcoming opportunities. It also discusses the key industry developments, current trends, and other interesting insights into the market. The report also highlights the market competition and lists the names of the leading players. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Drivers & Restraints

The advent of Intelligent Software Programming in Vacuum Cleaners to Augment Growth

Various factors are responsible for contributing to the global robotics vacuum cleaners market growth. These include the introduction of industrial robots, the increasing popularity of Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, and rising demand from industries such as healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, and others. Additionally, the introduction of the latest technology into vacuum cleaners such as adjustable suction power, smart navigation system, intelligent software programming, and others will also add a boost to the growth of the market.

On the flip side, the high cost of installation and maintenance may cause a major hindrance to the growth of the market. Moreover, rough usage of these machines minimizes its productivity and lifespan of the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, thereby hampering the growth of the market





Segmentation-

Floor Vacuum Cleaner Segment to Earn Dominance owing to its Time-Saving Feature

Among all robotic vacuum cleaner types, the floor vacuum cleaner segment earned dominance in 2020. This is because of the time saving and less operational complications associated with floor vacuum cleaners. However, the pool vacuum cleaner segment earned a 21.3% share in 2020 and is expected to witness significant growth owing to the increasing demand from residential and commercial applications.

Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific Earned Dominance Owing to Launch of Latest Innovations

Among all regions, Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 2.60 billion in 2020 and earned the largest Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market share. This is accountable to the continuous launch of innovative technologies especially from Japan and the addition of new players into the regional market. On the other side, the market in North America will showcase notable growth in the forecast years on account of the increasing adoption of technologically advanced vacuum cleaners by the residential sector. Furthermore, the market in Europe will also generate significant revenue in the coming years on account of the increasing popularity of cordless vacuum cleaners and their light-weight nature.

Competitive Landscape-

Introducing Latest Products with Artificial Intelligence Technology – Key Focus of Players

Currently, iRobots is holding a lion’s share in the market competition. In 2020, this company accounted for the sale of 20 million units or more all over the world. Factors responsible for this successful revenue generation include additional categories such as lawn mowers, security systems, and others in the domestic robotic cleaner’s section. The other players are also investing massively in order to stand out in the crowd and gain a significant position in the competition.

Industry Development

December 2020 – A new floor and wall robot vacuum cleaner called DEEBOT Ozmo 920 was launched by Ecovacs.

January 2020 DEEBOT Ozmo 960, integrated with Artificial Intelligence was launched by Ecovacs at the Consumer Electronics Show held in Las Vegas.





