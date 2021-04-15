New York, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Data Monetization Market – A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, and Country Assessment - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06061848/?utm_source=GNW



• End User – Insurance, Government, Predictive Maintenance, and Mobility as a service (MaaS)

• By Deployment Type- On-Premise

• Type – Direct, Indirect



Regional Segmentation



• North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico

• Europe – Germany, Italy, France, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) – Japan, South Korea, and Rest-of-APJ

• U.K.

• China

• Rest-of-the-World



Growth Drivers



• Rise in Vehicle Connectivity Fueling the Demand for Monetizing Data

• New Service Opportunities for Automotive OEMs

• Need for Creating Customer Value Proposition



Market Challenges



• Cybersecurity Risk

• Legal Challenges of Personal Data Monetization

• Issues with Data Quality



Market Opportunities



• Use of Blockchain

• Emergence of Internet of Things (IoT)



Key Companies Profiled



Continental AG, Wejo Limited, Otonomo, Xevo, IBM, Oracle, Tesla, Harman International, AWS, Microsoft Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited, SMARTO, Vinli Inc, Caruso GmbH, and The Floow Limited.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• For a new company looking to enter the market, which areas could it focus upon to stay ahead of its competitions?

• How do the existing market players function to improve their market positioning?

• Which are the promising companies that have obtained financial support to develop their service and markets?

• How does the supply chain function in the automotive data monetization market?

• Which companies have been actively involved in innovation through patent applications, and which products have witnessed maximum patent applications during the period 2017-2020?

• Which product segment witnessed the maximum demand growth in the automotive data monetization market in 2019, and which is expected to dominate during the forecast period, till 2030??

• Who are the players catering to the demand for different data?

• How should the strategies adopted by market players vary for different product segments based on the size of companies involved in each segment?

• What are the key offerings of the prominent companies in the market for automotive data monetization?

• What were the demand patterns of data providers across the application areas in different regions and countries in 2019, and how is the demand going to shape up during the forecast period, till 2030?



Market Overview



Automotive data monetization challenges all existing realities and forces incumbent automotive players to change their methods rapidly, many of which have only recently started developing services and goods that extract value from this amount of data. It would be possible to adapt and convert a business model, and, in this sense, cooperation with high-tech players might be an important step.



The market research study offers a wide perspective of different types of data monetization and applications they are used for.The report also provides an analysis of the market penetration of these types in different applications and their growth opportunities across different regions as well as countries.



The study focuses on the changing landscape of the automotive data monetization market, owing to the significant developments made by the leading players.



The report further considers the market dynamics, supply chain analysis, and the detailed product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The global automotive data monetization market report is a compilation of different segments, including market breakdown by type, deployment type, application, region, and country.



The automotive data monetization market segmentation (on the basis of type) is further categorized into direct and indirect.



The automotive data monetization market on the basis of deployment type is segregated into cloud and on-premises.



The automotive data monetization market on the basis of application is segregated into insurance, government, predictive maintenance, and mobility-as-a-service.



The automotive data monetization market segmentation by region is segregated under seven major regions, namely, North America, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific-and-Japan, U.K., and Rest of the World.



Competitive Landscape



The global automotive data monetization market competitive landscape consists of different strategies undertaken by key players across the industry to gain traction and market share presence.Some strategies adopted by the service providers are new product launches, business expansions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations.



Among all these strategies adopted, partnerships and collaborations is the popular choice of the strategy implemented in the automotive data monetization market. Some of the most prominent ecosystem players are Continental AG, Wejo Limited, Otonomo, Xevo, IBM, Oracle, Tesla, Harman International, AWS, Microsoft Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited, SMARTO, Vinli Inc, Caruso GmbH, and The Floow Limited.



