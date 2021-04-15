Malaysia $1.19 Billion Tire (Radial vs. Bias) Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

Dublin, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Tire Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Two-Wheeler, Light Commercial Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles & OTR Vehicles), By Demand Category (OEM vs. Replacement), By Radial vs. Bias, By Company, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Malaysian Tire Market stood at around USD1.19 billion in 2020 and is expected to register growth with a CAGR of around 5.86% by value terms in the forecast period.

Passenger car demand is increasing owing to its usage for daily commutation and due to that vehicle fleet of the country is increasing, consequently, driving the Malaysian Tire Market.

Moreover, increasing per capita spending of the people is also resulting in the upgradation of vehicles and hence inducing demand for technologically advanced replacement tires in the country.

Continuous business expansion of the worlds' leading tire companies in the country by increasing their product portfolio and customer outreach through more dealer addition is anticipated to intensify the competition in the Malaysian Tire Market over the course of the next five years.



The Malaysian Tire Market can be segmented based on vehicle type, by demand category, by company and by region. In terms of vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger cars, two-wheelers, light commercial vehicles, medium & heavy commercial vehicles & OTR vehicles. Passenger car tires dominated the overall the Malaysian Tire Market in 2020.

On the basis of demand category, the replacement market is dominating the Malaysian Tire Market as compared to OEM category. In terms of regional share, the market is segmented into East Malaysia and West Malaysia.

As of 2020, East Malaysia dominated the country's tire market owing to better presence of dealers and distributors of automotive tires. In terms of radial vs bias, the market share of radial tires is dominating the Malaysian Tire Market and the trend is expected to continue in the near future.



Goodyear Malaysia Berhad, Michelin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd, Continental Tyre Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Bridgestone Tyre Sales (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd, Hankook Tire Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., Toyo Tyre Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. Maxxis Tires Malaysia., etc. are some of the leading players operating in the Malaysia tire market.

Apart from the flagship companies, many Chinese players are also increasing their footprint in the Malaysian Tire Market by pushing their low-cost products blended with ease of availability.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Key Target Audience:

Car manufacturing companies

Raw material suppliers

Dealers/distributors of tires

Governments and financial institutions

Research organizations and consulting companies

Research institutes

Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to tires

Industry associations

Market research and consulting firm

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.2. Brand Recall

4.3. Brand Switching

4.4. Brand Satisfaction Level



5. Malaysia Tire Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value (USD Billion) & Volume (Million Unit)

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Two-Wheeler, Light Commercial Vehicles, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles and OTR vehicles)

5.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM vs. Replacement)

5.2.3. By Radial vs. Bias

5.2.4. By Company (2020)

5.2.5. By Region (East Malaysia and West Malaysia)

5.3. Product Market Map (By Vehicle Type)



6. Malaysia Passenger Car Tire Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Sedan & Hatchback, SUV, MPV and Window Van)

6.3. Product Market Map (By Vehicle Type)



7. Malaysia Two-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Motorcycle & Scooters/Mopeds)

7.3. Product Market Map (By Vehicle Type)



8. Malaysia Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Tire Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Pickup Truck & Panel Van)

8.3. Product Market Map (By Vehicle Type)



9. Malaysia Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) Tire Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Truck, Bus & Heavy Truck)

9.2.2. By End Use (Logistics, Construction and Public Transport)

9.3. Product Market Map (By Vehicle Type)



10. Malaysia OTR Vehicles Tire Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Mining, Construction and Industrial, Agricultural and Others)

10.3. Product Market Map (By Vehicle Type)



11. Import-Export Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



15. Malaysia Economic Profile



16. Impact of COVID-19 on Malaysia Tire Market



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Goodyear Malaysia Berhad

17.2. Michelin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd

17.3. Continental Tyre Malaysia Sdn Bhd

17.4. Bridgestone Tyre Sales (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd

17.5. Hankook Tire Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

17.6. Toyo Tyre Malaysia Sdn. Bhd

17.7. Maxxis Tires Malaysia

17.8. Giti Tire Pte. Ltd

17.9. Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

17.10. The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.



18. Strategic Recommendations



