Emergent BioSolutions to Release First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conduct a Conference Call on April 29, 2021

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) will host a conference call on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 5:00 pm eastern time to discuss the financial results for the first quarter of 2021, recent business developments, revenue guidance for the second quarter of 2021, and financial outlook for full year 2021.



This conference call can be accessed live by telephone or by webcast:

Teleconference Information :

Dial in number – toll-free: (855) 766-6521

Dial in number – toll: (262) 912-6157

Conference ID: 9153099 Webcast Information : Visit https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yvrb3cpe for the live webcast.

A replay of the call can be accessed from the Emergent website.



About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions is a global life sciences company whose mission is to protect and enhance life. Through our specialty products and contract development and manufacturing services, we are dedicated to providing solutions that address public health threats. Through social responsibility, we aim to build healthier and safer communities. We aspire to deliver peace of mind to our patients and customers so they can focus on what’s most important in their lives. In working together, we envision protecting or enhancing 1 billion lives by 2030. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

