Global Intraocular Lens (IOL) Device Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2021 Featuring Alcon, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Hoya, Carl Zeiss, Bausch & Lomb & STAAR Surgical

Dublin, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intraocular Lens (IOL) (Ophthalmic Devices) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 Market Impact)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Intraocular Lens (IOL) (Ophthalmic Devices) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 Market Impact) is built to visualize quantitative market trends within Ophthalmic Devices therapeutic area.



The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Intraocular Lens (IOL) market for the year 2020 and beyond. Vision impairment severely impacts quality of life among adult populations.

Adults with vision impairment often have lower rates of workforce participation and productivity. In the case of older adults, vision impairment can contribute to social isolation, difficulty walking, a higher risk of falls and fractures, and a greater likelihood of early entry into nursing or care homes. Population growth and ageing are expected to increase the risk that more people acquire vision impairment.



Refractive surgery options for vision correction range from corneal reshaping with lasers to surgical insertion of artificial lenses. Cataracts can be corrected with a procedure that is performed more than 3 million times a year in the United States. Cataract surgery is an operation to remove the eye lens when it is cloudy.

The purpose of the lens is to refract light rays that come into the eye to help one see. The only way to remove a cataract is with surgery. During cataract surgery, the cloudy natural lens is removed and replaced with a clear artificial lens. That lens is called an intraocular lens (IOL).



Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition, the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market. Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders.

In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.

Companies Mentioned

Alcon Inc

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc

Hoya Corp

Carl Zeiss AG

Bausch & Lomb Inc

STAAR Surgical Company

Key Inclusions of the market model are



Currently marketed Intraocular Lens (IOL) and evolving competitive landscape -

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Intraocular Lens (IOL) market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2030.

Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, the publisher analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Intraocular Lens market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Venous Stents market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9tsdp5