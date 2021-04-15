New York, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market – A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Component, End User, Application, and Operation - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06061846/?utm_source=GNW

Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast, 2021-2031



The global wearable robotic exoskeleton industry analysis projects the market to have a significant growth rate of 32.68% based on the value and a growth rate of 34.01% based on volume during the forecast period 2021-2031. The North America region is expected to dominate the market by 2031 with a share of 38.20%. The North America region includes the U.S. and Canada, where the U.S. is expected to acquire a major share in 2031 due to the increase in the investment by the exoskeleton manufacturing companies in the country.



The wearable robotic exoskeleton market has gained huge importance in the past few years.This is due to the rising geriatric population across the globe and increasing awareness about exoskeletons among the end users.



Several government agencies, non-profit organizations, and associations have started investing in the market, thereby generating a lucrative market for new players.



Scope of the Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market



The global wearable robotic exoskeleton market research provides the market information for segmentations, such as end user based on application and components in terms of hardware and software. The market analysis examines the global wearable robotic exoskeleton market outlook in terms of the trends, driving forces, opportunities, technological advancements, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market and business dynamics, along with the detailed product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market Segmentation



The report constitutes an extensive study of the wearable robotics industry.The report largely focuses on providing market information for the wearable robotic exoskeletons covering various segments, namely, end user, application, sales model, component, type, form, and region.



The end user segment is classified as healthcare, industrial, defense and commercial, operations include active exoskeleton and passive exoskeleton, position include fixed and mobile exoskeleton. A brief description of soft exoskeletons and hard exoskeletons along with their market potential, is also explained in the report.



The global wearable robotic exoskeleton market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) has been provided in the report.



Key Companies in the Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market



The key players in the global wearable robotic exoskeleton market include ATOUN Inc., B-Temia Inc., Bionik Laboratories Corporation, Cyberdyne Inc., Daiya Industry Co., Ltd., Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., Focal Meditech BV, Hocoma AG, Hyundai Motor, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Myomo Inc., P&S Mechanics Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corporation, ReWalk Robotics Ltd., and Rex Bionics PLC.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• France

• Russia

• U.K.

• Germany

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-Word

• Africa

• Latin America

• Middle East

