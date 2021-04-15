New York, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market: Focus on Commercialized Therapies, Pipeline Therapies, Type of Virus, Application, Region, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06061843/?utm_source=GNW



• Commercialized Therapies: Imlygic, Oncorine, and RIGVIR

• Pipeline Therapies: Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV

• Type of Virus: Genetically Engineered Oncolytic Viruses (Herpes Simplex Virus, Adenovirus, and Vaccinia Virus), Oncolytic Wild-Type Viruses (Reovirus, Newcastle Disease Virus, and Vesicular Stomatitis Virus)

• Application: Solid Tumors (Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Lung Cancer, Glioblastoma, and Melanoma), Hematological Malignancies (Lymphoma, Leukemia, and Myeloma)



Regional Segmentation



• North America: U.S.

• Europe: Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Latvia, Armenia, Georgia, Rest-of-the-Europe (Spain, Russia, Switzerland)

• Asia-Pacific – Japan, China, Rest-of-APAC (India, Australia, South Korea)



Growth Drivers



• Increasing Incidence of Cancer

• Rising Number of Clinical Trials

• Increasing Research Funding from National Cancer Institute

• Increasing Adoption of Inorganic Growth Strategies in the Market



Market Challenges



• High Cost of Therapy

• Lack of Therapy-Specific Assays



Market Opportunities



• Opportunities in the Emerging Economies

• Drug Approvals and Strong Pipeline of Oncolytic Virus Therapies



Key Companies Profiled



Amgen, Inc., DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, DNAtrix, Genelux, Oncolytics Biotech, Inc., PsiOxus Therapeutics, RIGVIR Ltd., Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd., SillaJen, Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Transgene sa, VCN Biosciences, ViroCure, Viralytics Ltd.



Market Overview



Oncolytic virus therapies are overlapping biomedical research fields with similar therapeutic goals, which target DNA or RNA inside or outside the body.These therapies aim at modifying genetic material for the treatment of a disease.



Oncolytic virotherapy is a form of gene therapy that used nature’s material (virus) to find and destroy malignant cells.Oncolytic virus therapy is “a novel approach to treat, cure, or ultimately prevent disease by changing the expression of a person’s genes”.



Oncolytic virotherapy is a form of gene therapy that used nature’s material (virus) to find and destroy malignant cells.



Our healthcare experts have found oncolytic virus therapies to be one of the most rapidly evolving technologies, and the global market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 26.28% over the forecast period 2020-2030.



Factors fueling the growth of the market include prevalence of cancer, rising number of clinical trials, boosting research funding, and adoption of inorganic growth.Despite rapid advanced industry growth, there are several key issues that need to be addressed to facilitate future growth such as the relatively high total costs of therapies and lacking therapy-specific assay.



Further, some of the opportunities such as clinical pipeline of therapies provide growth to the market.



Within the research report, the market has been segmented on the basis of commercialized therapies, pipeline therapies, type of virus, application, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.



Competitive Landscape



The exponential rise in the cases of cancer on the global level has created a buzz among companies to invest in the therapeutics of advanced technologies. Due to a large number of pipeline therapies and intense market penetration, oncolytic virus therapies have been pioneers in the therapeutic field and have significant competitors in this market.



Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2020, owing to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, and improvised reimbursement policies in the region. Apart from this, Europe and the Asia-Pacific are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Europe

• U.K.

• Latvia

• Georgia

• Armenia

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• Rest-of-APAC

