Worldwide Generic Injectables Industry to 2026 - Featuring Fresenius Kabi, Sandoz and Sagent Among Others

Dublin, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generic Injectables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Generic injectables are bio-equivalents of their branded counterparts which are not protected by drug patents. They are as safe and effective as the innovator drugs since they have similar active ingredient, dosage, strength, quality, form, etc. Although the manufacturing of generic injectables is complex, their R&D cycle is cheaper and shorter. Unlike branded drug manufacturers who spend millions of dollars on R&D and marketing, generic drug manufacturers do not require such investments. Moreover, the number of competitors in the generic injectables market is lower as compared to oral generics, resulting in limited price erosion and significantly higher profit margins.



Owing to the advantages offered by generic injectables, governments in various countries are supporting their manufacture. Additionally, an increase in drug shortages, especially in the US, along with patent expiry of a number of blockbuster drugs, aging population and rising prevalence of chronic as well as lifestyle diseases represent some of the other factors driving the growth of the market. According to the publisher's latest report titled, "Generic Injectables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global generic injectables market reached a value of US$ 33.82 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.



The report has segmented the market on the basis of therapeutic area as oncology, anaesthesia, anti-infectives, parenteral nutrition, cardiovascular and others. Currently, the oncology segment accounts for the majority of the market share. Further, the report has segmented the market on the basis of distribution channels covering hospitals and retail pharmacy stores. Among these, hospitals account for the largest market share. On a regional-basis, the report covers North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America represents the largest region, accounting for more than a half of the global market. The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Hospira (Pfizer), Fresenius Kabi, Hikma, Sandoz (Novartis), Sagent, Sanofi and Baxter.



This report provides a deep insight into the global generic injectables industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a generic injectables manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global generic injectables industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the generic injectables market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global generic injectables industry?

What are the key regional markets in the global generic injectables industry?

What are the price trends of generic injectables?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the generic injectables industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the generic injectables industry?

What is the structure of the global generic injectables industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global generic injectables industry?

What are the profit margins in the generic injectables industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a generic injectables manufacturing plant?

How are generic injectables manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a generic injectables manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a generic injectables manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a generic injectables manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a generic injectables manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for generic injectables?

What are the transportation requirements for generic injectables?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a generic injectables manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a generic injectables manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a generic injectables manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a generic injectables manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a generic injectables manufacturing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a generic injectables manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Generic Drug Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Forecast

5.5 Major Players



6 Global Generic Drug Delivery Market

6.1 Oral

6.2 Injectables

6.3 Dermal/Topical

6.4 Inhalers



7 Global Generic Injectables Market

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Performance

7.3 Impact of COVID-19

7.4 Market Breakup by Region

7.5 Market Breakup by Therapeutic Area

7.6 Market Breakup by Container

7.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.8 Market Forecast

7.9 SWOT Analysis

7.9.1 Overview

7.9.2 Strengths

7.9.3 Weaknesses

7.9.4 Opportunities

7.9.5 Threats

7.10 Value Chain Analysis

7.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7.11.1 Overview

7.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

7.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

7.11.4 Degree of Competition

7.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

7.11.6 Threat of Substitutes

7.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



8 Global Generic Injectables Market: Performance of Key Regions

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Asia

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Latin America

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market by Therapeutic Area

9.1 Oncology

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Anaesthesia

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Anti-infectives

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Parenteral Nutrition

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Cardiovascular

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market by Container

10.1 Vials

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Ampoules

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Premix

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Prefilled Syringes

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast



11 Market by Distribution Channel

11.1 Hospitals

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Retail Pharmacy

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast



12 Global Generic Injectable Market: Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Structure

12.2 Market Breakup by Key Players



13 Generic Injectable Manufacturing Process

13.1 Product Overview

13.2 Detailed Process Flow (Injectable)

13.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

13.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



14 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

14.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

14.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

14.3 Plant Machinery

14.4 Machinery Pictures

14.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

14.6 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

14.7 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

14.8 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

14.9 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

14.10 Other Capital Investments



15 Loans and Financial Assistance



16 Project Economics

16.1 Capital Cost of the Project

16.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

16.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

16.4 Taxation and Depreciation

16.5 Income Projections

16.6 Expenditure Projections

16.7 Financial Analysis

16.8 Profit Analysis



17 Key Player Profiles

17.1 Hospira (Pfizer)

17.1.1 Company Overview

17.1.2 Product Portfolio

17.1.3 Financials

17.1.4 SWOT Analysis

17.2 Fresenius Kabi

17.2.1 Company Overview

17.2.2 Product Portfolio

17.2.3 Financials

17.2.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3 Hikma

17.3.1 Company Overview

17.3.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.3 Financials

17.3.4 SWOT Analysis

17.4 Sandoz (Novartis)

17.4.1 Company Overview

17.4.2 Product Portfolio

17.4.3 Financials

17.4.4 SWOT Analysis

17.5 Sagent

17.5.1 Company Overview

17.5.2 Product Portfolio

17.5.3 Financials

17.5.4 SWOT Analysis

17.6 Sanofi

17.6.1 Company Overview

17.6.2 Product Portfolio

17.6.3 Financials

17.6.4 SWOT Analysis

17.7 Baxter

17.7.1 Company Overview

17.7.2 Product Portfolio

17.7.3 Financials

17.7.4 SWOT Analysis



