Electric Vehicle Battery Housing Market - A Global and Regional Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025

Market Segmentation



• Cell Format Type – Pouch Cell, Cylindrical Cell, Prismatic Cell

• By Vehicle Type – PHEV, BEV, E-Bus, E-Truck

• Product Type – Steel, Aluminum, Glass Fiber-reinforcede Polymer (GFRP), Carbon Fiber-reinforced Polymer (CFRP)



Regional Segmentation



• North America - U.S. and Canada

• Europe – Germany, France, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) - South Korea, Japan, and Rest-of-APJ

• U.K.

• China

• Rest-of-the-World (RoW)



Growth Drivers



• Increasing Demand for EVs Globally

• Rising Concern Toward the Environment

• Increasing Government Support

• Growing EV Battery Production and Robust Design Requirements

• Continuously Declining Price of Li-Ion Battery



Market Challenges



• Solid-State Batteries

• Lack of Standardization

• Underdeveloped Value Chain for Raw Materials in Developing Countries



Market Opportunities



• Light Weight Battery Housing Systems: From Steel to Aluminum

• Housing with Integrated Cooling Systems

• Composite Battery Housings: Lightweight and Safe



Key Companies Profiled



SGL Carbon, Novelis Inc., Nemak, S.A.B., de C.V., Constellium SE, Gestamp Automocion, UACJ Corporation, GF Linamar LLC, Hanwha Advanced Materials, Minth, Continental Structural Plastics, Thyssenkrupp AG, TRB Lightweight, Hitachi Metals, Ltd., POSCO, Norsk Hydro ASA



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global EV battery housing market?

• What is the current and future production of EVs and battery packs in different regions?

• What are the driving factors for the global EV battery housing market from 2019 to 2025?

• Which factors are impeding the growth of the global EV battery housing market?

• What are the growth opportunities and critical success factors for participants to compete in this market?

• Who are the major players, and what strategic measures are being taken to increase their presence and market share?

• Who is supplying battery enclosure materials to battery pack manufacturers and the OEMs?

• Which material will be a prominent choice for EV battery housing manufacturers, battery pack manufacturers, and EV manufacturers?

• Which application will lead the global EV battery housing market by 2025?

• Which region will lead the global EV battery housing market by 2025?

• How did the industry evolve till 2020, and how is it expected to involve by 2025?

• What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?

• What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global EV battery housing market?



Market Overview



The report constitutes an extensive study of the global EV battery housing market.It includes a thorough analysis of different vehicle types as well as different materials used in the EV battery housing systems.



The EV battery housing market has further been segmented in terms of cell format, which helps in understanding the material requirements in battery enclosures of different battery packs.It further explains the driving forces, challenges, and growth opportunities of the EV battery housing market.



Major players have been identified on the basis of revenue generation pertaining to the EV battery housing market, regional presence, and developments related to battery enclosure systems.A detailed company profiling has been done in order to understand the player’s strategic behavior.



The global EV battery housing market is further explained and analyzed on the basis of six regions, and namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Japan, U.K., China, and Rest-of-the-World. Moreover, the country analysis has also been done in order to have a clear picture of the EV battery housing market. Different countries based on the adoption of the EV technology, battery production, battery enclosure manufacturing, and ongoing developments in the regions by the government as well as the private entities are some of the factors based on which countries growth rate has been calculated.



The global EV battery housing market generated revenue of $873.4 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $4,478.0 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 36.9%. In terms of volume, the total demand for EV battery housing material in 2020 was 279.7 kilotons which is expected to increase to 1,167.3 kilotons in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 31.5% during the forecast period. Growing penetration of EVs across the globe, increasing EV range, and battery capacity coupled with demand for robust vehicle design is benefitting the market growth.



Competitive Landscape



In the recent past, partnership and new product launches have been the major recent activities in this industry. The growth in demand for advanced and light battery enclosure systems has made its providers focus on differentiated products, mainly based on aluminum and composite materials.



• In February 2021, CSP, along with its parent company Teijin, introduced a patent-pending clip system that replaces the need for bolts in the process of joining the top and bottom of an electric vehicle battery case. This clip system improves the seal, reduces assembly costs, and makes the batteries easier to service when needed. The clips will be manufactured at CSP Stamping in Manchester, Michigan.

• In December 2020, CSP and its parent company Teijin introduced a new innovative honeycomb class A panel technology and an advanced, multi-material EV battery enclosure for electric vehicles.

• In April 2020, the company collaborated with BMW Group to manufacture battery enclosures made of fiber-reinforced plastics for BMW i3 and BMW 7 series.

• In February 2020, Minth Group announced that it had obtained aluminum battery box orders from the Volkswagen Group (V.W.). These aluminum battery housing enclosures include three types of aluminum battery housing, including short, medium, and long models, which can be used for all B, C, and D electric vehicle models of the Volkswagen Group and is expected to support the manufacture of vehicles as per Volkswagen Group’s plan.

• In January 2020, Nemak announced its plans to supply battery housings for the Ford Mustang Mach-E that will be produced in North America.

• In August 2019, the company launched a high-strength automotive aluminum product for various applications such as roof rail inserts, bumper beams, and electric battery enclosure components.

• In April 2019, SGL Carbon collaborated with NIO to develop a new battery enclosure prototype made up of CFRP for NIO’s electric vehicles.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Rest-of-Europe

• U.K.

• China

• Asia-Pacific and Japan

• South Korea

• Japan

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

• Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

