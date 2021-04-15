Skylight Health Promotes Paul Kulas to COO and Bolsters Senior Management Team with Two Strategic Additions

TORONTO, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX: SHGFF) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), a multi-state primary care management group in the United States, announced today the strengthening of its leadership team with Paul Kulas being promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Jennifer Brooks joins as Director of Payor Contracting, and Lynda Mikalauskas joins as Director of Quality and Patient Safety.



“Paul has shown tremendous poise and leadership during his time with the company. Both the corporate and clinical teams look to him as a natural leader, and he has proven to be an integral part of our corporate culture. His rapid elevation to Skylight’s top leadership team is well deserved,” said Prad Sekar, Co-Founder and CEO. “He brings a terrific combination of creativity, technology expertise, and a strong sense of urgency to this role.”

Skylight Health has made an additional two hires that will add tremendous value to the Company as a top-tier healthcare provider in the US.

Jennifer Brooks joins as Director of Payor Contracting. Ms. Brooks has been negotiating contracts on both the payor and provider side for over 20 years. She has negotiated contracts in almost all 50 states, and worked with every type of contract including HMO, PPO, Medicare/Medicaid, Military, Prison Health, and most lines of privatized healthcare in the USA.

Lynda Mikalauskas joins as Director of Quality and Patient Safety, working directly under the Chief Medical Officer. She will lead the process of creating corporate KPI’s to be implemented in all of Skylight Health’s clinics. Ms. Mikalauskas is a Registered Nurse with a vast experience in Quality and Patient Safety. She has over 25 years of experience in Leadership and C-Suite positions in leading healthcare organizations internationally.

“We are very eager to welcome both Lynda and Jennifer to our leadership team,” says Prad Sekar. “With the support of the existing team, both positions will work hand-in-hand to create KPI’s and SOP’s around the negotiated payor contracts, shortening the length our accounts receivable, increasing profitability, and ensuring patient safety.”

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX:SHGFF) is a healthcare services and technology company, working to positively impact patient health outcomes. The Company operates a US multi-state health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The Company owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients via telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations. With a patient roster of over 155,000 patients, the Company’s operations servicing 16 states and continues to expand in services and locations both organically and by way of strategic acquisitions.

The Company primarily operates a traditional insurable fee-for-service model contracting with Medicare, Medicaid and other Commercial Payors. The Company also offers a disruptive subscription-based telemedicine service for the un/under-insured population who have limited access to urgent care due to cost.

