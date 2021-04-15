Concrete Admixture Market revenue to cross USD 26 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Concrete Admixture Market by Product (Superplasticizers, Accelerators, Retarders, Water Reducers, Air Entraining Mixture, Fly Ash, Silicate Fume, Plasticizers, Synthetic CSH), Application (Residential, Non-residential, Commercial), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027”, by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of concrete admixture will cross $26 billion by 2027. Growing expenditure in sustainable urban development will escalate the concrete admixture demand.

The construction industry is the most crucial sector in the long-term development of the economy. Globally, governments of various regions are making substantial investments in major infrastructure projects to boost their economy.

Concrete admixtures provides several environmental advantages including reduction of high carbon components of concrete without altering its desired characteristics. The U.S. and the Middle East construction sector are growing at a decent rate as they are mainly engaged in restructuring, activities, which will drive the demand for concrete admixtures in the coming years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a sudden decrease in construction activities and reshaped consumption patterns. Producers experienced a decline in demand, which is attributed to halts in several infrastructural projects due to control measures and the shutdown of manufacturing facilities across the nation.

The retarder segment in the concrete admixture market is poised to reach USD 2.17 billion by 2027. Retarders are usually preferred in places of high-temperature concreting to increase the setting time by reducing the hydration of cement. These retarding admixtures limit the concrete setting rate and prevent the accelerating effect on concrete setting led by harsh environmental conditions, which makes placing & finishing difficult. Therefore, retarders delay the initial set time of the concrete and keep it workable during placement. Owing to the versatile applications of retarders in various end-user industries, concrete admixture demand is expected to rise during the forecast period.

Concrete admixture market for non-residential application will account for USD 7.01 billion by 2027. Increasing demand for retail shopping centers, medical centers, educational hubs, hotels, amusement/recreation, etc., will escalate the non-residential construction sector. Governing authorities in developing nations are devising incentive schemes and tax reductions to fuel non-residential construction in their respective countries.

The Middle East & Africa concrete admixture market is anticipated to witness 6.6% growth rate till 2027. Increased government spending in progressing countries including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE will significantly influence the regional infrastructure development. Government initiatives related to social infrastructure and green building construction will subsequently accelerate product consumption during the assessment period.

The competitive landscape of concrete admixtures involves merger & acquisition strategies, joint ventures, and new product development. Some of the prominent players operating in the concrete admixture market are BASF, Arkema, Cementaid (UK), Fosroc, Denka Company Limited, GCP Applied Technologies, Beijing Jiankai Concrete Additive, Krishna Colours & Constchem, Ha-Be Betonchemie, Cormix International Limited, CEMEX Group, SIKA AG, MAPEI, RPM International, CICO Group, etc.

Some major findings of the concrete admixture market report include:

APAC market dominated more than 55.07% of the revenue share by 2027. The regional construction industry is on the rise primarily impelled by rapid industrialization and urbanization rate, triggered by a sharp rise in population in the region.

Water-reducing admixtures held a substantial revenue share of over 55% in 2020. These admixtures reduce water requirement by 8% and provides stability over a wider range of temperatures. Water reducers are primarily used during the construction of bridge decks, low-slump concrete overlays, and patching concrete. High-range water-reducing admixtures enable a uniform setting time than standard admixtures. The reduced water-cement ratio can produce concretes with ultimate compressive strengths.

The commercial application segment in the concrete admixture market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2027. The rising construction of shopping malls, airports, restaurants, hypermarkets, roads, warehouses, factories, etc., along with increasing migration in urban areas will be a major growth factor for this application segment.

Product innovation, establishment of joint ventures, extensive R&D, geographical expansion are the prime strategies adopted by industry players to achieve a competitive edge over their competitors.

The COVID-19 crisis has severely disrupted business operations in the construction sector. Economic slowdown due to lockdown measures has led to an insufficient supply of raw materials, supply chain disruptions, a shortage of subcontractors, and termination of contracts to control expenses. Furthermore, barriers in the supply chain network and logistics might hamper the product demand.

