Silence Therapeutics Announces Publication in Cardiovascular Research Highlighting the Emerging Potential of RNA Therapeutics in Preventing Lipoprotein(a)-Mediated Cardiovascular Disease

–High Lipoprotein(a) is a genetically determined cardiovascular risk factor affecting around 20% of the world’s population

15 April 2021

LONDON, Silence Therapeutics plc, AIM:SLN and Nasdaq: SLN (“Silence” or “the Company”), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced a new review publication on the prevention of cardiovascular disease linked to high lipoprotein(a) – Lp(a) – levels in the latest issue of Cardiovascular Research, linked here .

The paper, authored by senior medical and scientific experts from both Silence and leading cardiology centers, explores the emerging potential of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics in lowering elevated levels of Lp(a), which are associated with higher cardiovascular risk compared to the general population. Published in the European Society of Cardiology’s research journal, the paper provides a timely assessment of current approaches to managing high Lp(a), which is estimated to affect around 20% of the world’s population or a staggering 1.4 billion people globally.

Giles Campion, MD, EVP, Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer of Silence Therapeutics said: “There is a growing body of evidence demonstrating high Lp(a) as a key predeterminant of cardiovascular disease, including premature heart attack and stroke. Unlike high cholesterol, which is a modifiable risk factor, high Lp(a) is a genetic risk factor that you cannot manage through diet or lifestyle changes. When considering a potential long-term preventative treatment for a large population, Lp(a)-lowering therapy must be safe, effective, well tolerated and conveniently administered. Our review explores the promising potential of RNAi therapies to fit that profile and address a major unmet need in cardiovascular disease.”

Silence is evaluating its wholly owned lead RNAi candidate, SLN360, for the treatment of high Lp(a) levels in the ongoing global APOLLO Phase 1 trial. In pre-clinical studies to date, SLN360 has demonstrated sustained and deep reduction of Lp(a) serum levels (>90%) with an excellent safety profile. The Company anticipates reporting data in the single-ascending dose portion of the study in the second half of 2021. More information on the study can be found here .

About SLN360

Silence’s wholly owned lead product candidate, SLN360, is a gene ‘silencing’ therapy – one that is designed to temporarily block a specific gene’s message that would otherwise trigger an unwanted effect. In this case, it aims to ‘silence’ LPA, a gene that tells the body to make a specific protein that is only found in Lp(a). By silencing the LPA gene, the levels of Lp(a) are lowered, which in turn is expected to lower the risk of heart diseases, heart attacks and strokes.

About Lipoprotein(a)

Lipoprotein(a), known as Lp(a) for short, is a particle made by the liver, which consists of cholesterol, fats and proteins. Most people have some Lp(a) in their body, but about 1 in 5 people have high levels of Lp(a), because of a specific gene variation in their DNA. Most people are unaware if they have elevated Lp(a). People living with elevated Lp(a) have a higher risk of developing early heart disease, heart attacks and strokes. Most standard cholesterol tests do not currently include screening for Lp(a). Current medicines that are used to lower other lipid levels in the blood do not have a meaningful effect on Lp(a) and are less effective overall in people with high levels of Lp(a).

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, to inhibit the expression of specific target genes thought to play a role in the pathology of diseases with significant unmet medical need. Silence's proprietary mRNAi GOLD™ platform can be used to create siRNAs that precisely target and silence disease-associated genes in the liver, which represents a substantial opportunity. Silence's wholly owned product candidates include SLN360 designed to address the high and prevalent unmet medical need in reducing cardiovascular risk in people born with high levels of lipoprotein(a) and SLN124 designed to address iron loading anemias. Silence also maintains ongoing research and development collaborations with AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, and Takeda, among others. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/ .

