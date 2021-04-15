XPO Logistics Named Official Logistics Supplier of IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 races in Europe

GREENWICH, Conn., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc . (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, and IRONMAN Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) today announced a multi-year partnership running through 2023. IRONMAN is the world’s premier organizer of mass-participation sports events, including the IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon series.



XPO will transport IRONMAN tents, fencing, staging and other essential infrastructure from race to race and country to country, installing it on-site each time. Teams of XPO drivers will operate a dedicated truck fleet across Europe to set up in advance of the more than 20 races scheduled in 2021.

Thibault Vellard, sales director, EMEA, for the IRONMAN Group, said, “We know we can count on XPO to provide transport services of the highest quality across Europe. XPO’s decades of experience with world-class events makes them the ideal logistics partner to support our IRONMAN competitions.”

Malcolm Wilson, chief executive officer of XPO Logistics – Europe, said, “We thank IRONMAN for entrusting us with the critical logistics required to organize their renowned races in Europe. We’re looking forward to doing our part in making these events a success for everyone involved.”

XPO has a long track record of serving as an official partner for world-class sporting events, including 40 years with the Tour de France, with responsibility for transporting critical equipment between race stages and venues. XPO provides similar services for the Schneider Electric Paris Marathon, Tour Voile (sailing), Evian Championship (golf), Arctic Race of Norway (cycling), Freeride World Tour (skiing and snowboarding), Coupe de France (soccer) and other prestigious competitions.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company is the second largest contract logistics provider and the second largest freight broker globally, and a top three less-than-truckload provider in North America. XPO uses a highly integrated network of 1,629 locations and over 100,000 employees in 30 countries to help more than 50,000 customers manage their supply chains most efficiently. The company’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

About The IRONMAN Group

The IRONMAN Group operates a global portfolio of events that includes the IRONMAN® Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN® 70.3®Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN® Virtual Racing™ (VR™) Series, 5150™ Triathlon Series, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series®, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Virtual Running™ Series, IRONKIDS®, ITU World Triathlon Series, premier running events including the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon™ and The Sun-Herald City2Surf® presented by Westpac, Ultra-Trail® World Tour events including Tarawera Ultra and Ultra-Trail Australia™, mountain bike races including the Absa Cape Epic®, road cycling events, and other multisport races. The IRONMAN Group is the largest operator of mass participation sports in the world and provides more than a million participants annually the benefits of endurance sports through the company’s vast offerings. Since the inception of the iconic IRONMAN® brand and its first event in 1978, athletes have proven that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE® by crossing finish lines around the world. Beginning as a single race, The IRONMAN Group has grown to become a global sensation with hundreds of events across 55+ countries. The IRONMAN Group is owned by Advance ( www.advance.com ), a private, family-owned business. For more information, visit www.ironman.com .

