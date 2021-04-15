Based on Overwhelming Demand, Resgreen Group Expands its Sales and Marketing of Wanda SD Into Billion Dollar Law Enforcement Industry

Clinton Township, Michigan , April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resgreen Group (RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, today announced that dozens of law enforcement agencies across the U.S. have contacted the company about using Wanda SD to disinfect their facilities. RGGI is collecting details and data from these agencies, which will be used to improve sales and marketing, as well as research & development of Wanda SD.



Earlier this week, RGGI announced the sale of Wanda SD to the Sheriff’s Office in Palm Beach, Florida, for sanitization of its jail. Wanda SD uses either Ultraviolet C (UVC) light or Ozone to kill 99.9 percent of harmful bacteria and viruses.

“We have been overwhelmed by inquiries from sheriff’s offices, jails and local police departments that are looking for additional information about how Wanda SD can help keep their facilities safe,” said Parsh Patel, CEO of RGGI. “We are gathering data about their concerns, services and workspaces to ensure that we are selling and developing the very best robotic vehicles to meet our customer’s needs whether they are law enforcement agencies, hotels or schools.”

Wanda SD’s base is compact at just 17″ x 17″ allowing it to easily move between rooms of residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. UVC lights are included on a 42” tower and underneath the vehicle to break down the DNA or RNA of dangerous viruses and bacteria found in water, surfaces and air. In Wanda SD units that contain the Ozone addition, Ozone is dispersed to disinfect areas UVC light is unable to reach.

About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com.





Wanda SD disinfects offices using UVC light and Ozone, protecting workers and customers from dangerous pathogens.