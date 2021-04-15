Alberton Acquisition Corporation Announces Cash Contribution in connection with the Extension

New York, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: ALAC, the “Company”) today announced that in light of the upcoming special shareholder meeting in lieu of the 2020 annual meeting of shareholders to be held on April 23, 2021, if the shareholders approves the proposal to extend the date by which the Company must complete its initial business combination from April 26, 2021 to October 26, 2021 or such earlier date as determined by the board (the “Extension”), for each public share that is not redeemed by the Company’s shareholders in connection with the Extension (collectively, the “Remaining Shares”, each, a “Remaining Share”), for each monthly period, or portion thereof during the Extension, it will deposit $0.06 per Remaining Share. If no shares are redeemed, the monthly payment to the trust account as additional interest will be $84,808.80, based on a commitment from its sponsor (the “Cash Contribution”).

The per-share pro rata portion of the trust account on March 18, 2021 (the “Record Date”) after taking into account taxes owed but not paid by such date (which is expected to be the same approximate amount two business days prior to the meeting) was approximately $10.97. If the Extension is approved and the Company takes the full six months to complete its initial business combination, the redemption amount per share at the meeting for such business combination or the Company’s subsequent liquidation will be approximately $11.33, in comparison to the current redemption amount of $10.97 (solely based on redemption price as of the current Record Date).

On April 12, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) released a statement highlighting a number of important financial reporting considerations for SPACs, which among other matters included the accounting considerations for SPAC warrants. The Company is currently in the process of reassessing the accounting treatment of its warrants in accordance with the recent SEC guidance and its potential impact on the Company’s financial statements, including its historical financial statements. Although there has yet to be any conclusion or determination as of the date of this release, the Company is committed to ensuring compliance with its filing obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

About Alberton

Alberton is a British Virgin Islands blank check company, also commonly referred to as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, asset acquisition or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Alberton’s units, ordinary shares and warrants are currently listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “ALACU,” “ALAC” and “ALACW, respectively.

About SolarMax

SolarMax, a Nevada corporation, is an integrated solar energy company. Its principal executive offices are located at 3080 12th Street, Riverside, California 92507. SolarMax’ website is http://www.solarmaxtech.com. Any information contained on, or that can be accessed through, SolarMax’ website or any other website is not a part of this press release.

