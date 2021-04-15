Emerging Markets Report: What’s In a Name?

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A very strong hire for Legion Capital Corp (OTCQX: LGCP), a FinTech enabled private equity firm, as it adds a very big name in surname alone to its leadership team. In a release last week, the Company reported that the appointment of J. Bradley Hilton as the company's Chief Technology Officer.

Mr. Hilton is the grandson of iconic American Hotelier Conrad N. Hilton, who is considered one of the greatest American entrepreneurs in history.

But Mr. Hilton brings more than just the family name of one of the world’s leading brands.

J. Bradley’s background includes substantial technical, management, and executive experience in working with growing companies. As the former director of Hilton Hotels Corporation Information Technology Group, Mr. Hilton helped spearhead an increase in corporate solicitations from $700 million to $1.2 billion in revenues in a single year. After leaving Hilton, J. Bradley has been involved in technology-based initiatives and venture capital investments.

Which bring us to an important point:

A businessman like Mr. Hilton, with his pedigree and background, has options. His desire to not just consult with Legion Capital but to join the Company’s C-Suite is certainly a mark of confidence in our estimation. We especially like that he has a broad array of business experience and business building.

It is reasonable to conclude that Hilton saw value at Legion Capital and in its business plan.

It is reasonable to think his hiring is wholly beneficial to the Company.

It is also worth noting that Hilton has been asked to chair the team overseeing the build of “GoLegion,” Legion Capital’s online investor platform delivering innovations that transform experiences for growth-oriented businesses and investors.

By any metric, it’s a notable hire for a Company looking to capitalize on investment trends with a new CTO who has most definitely knows a little bit about execution and growth.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC is under contract to be paid $150,000 by Legion Capital Corp. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. Emerging Markets managing member James Painter owns 1,000,000 shares of Legion Capital. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

Florida Office

390 North Orange Ave Suite 2300

Orlando, FL 32801

E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com

Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com