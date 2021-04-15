Global Paper Cups Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paper Cups Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global paper cups market reached a volume of 244.7 Billion Units in 2020. Paper cups are a type of disposable cups used for consuming food and beverages such as tea, coffee, soft drinks, and soups. These cups are coated with polyethylene, the most common plastic resin, which helps to increase their durability and performance by preventing the condensed moisture from soaking in and retaining flavour. With their hectic lifestyles and busy schedules, consumers nowadays utilize paper cups to save time and effort as these cups do not require cleaning and can be easily discarded after use. The demand for paper cups has also been influenced by the rising trend of takeaway services and ready-to-eat food across the globe.
Global Paper Cups Market Drivers/Constraints:
The environmental damage caused by plastic cups has led various organizations to encourage the utilization of paper cups due to their eco-friendly nature, which has created a positive impact on the global paper cups market. Moreover, on account of increasing awareness about cleanliness and hygiene, consumers consider disposable paper cups to be safer than reusable cups, as they are exposed to high heat during the manufacturing process which kills bacteria and renders the product practically sterile. However, the availability of cheaper substitutes, such as plastic, Styrofoam and glass cups, pose a major threat to the sales of paper cups across the globe. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global paper cups market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global paper cups market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country-level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, cup type, wall type, application, end-users, and distribution channel.
Regional Insights:
- Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Region-wise, Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the global paper cups market owing to the increasing health consciousness among consumers which has created a huge demand for paper cups in hospitals, schools and railway stations.
Breakup by Cup Type:
- Hot Paper Cups
- Cold Paper Cups
Amongst these, paper cups for hot beverages represent the most popular product type, owing to the continuous rise in the on-the-go consumption of tea and coffee.
Breakup by Wall Type:
- Single Wall
- Double Wall
- Triple Wall
Currently, single-wall paper cups dominate the market, accounting for the majority of the market share.
Breakup by Application:
- Tea and Coffee
- Chilled Food and Beverages
- Others
Currently, tea and coffee segment represents the largest application segment. Paper cups are widely utilized to dispense tea and coffee in various cafes and shops as well as in institutional and commercial spaces.
Breakup by End User:
- Coffee and Tea Shops
- QSR and Other Fast Food Shops
- Offices and Educational Institutions
- Residential Use
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Institutional Sales
- Retail Sales
Currently, institutional sales represent the largest distribution channel.
Competitive Landscape:
The global paper cups industry is highly fragmented with the presence of several small and large manufacturers competing in terms of price and quality. Some of the leading paper cup manufacturers are:
- Benders Paper Cups
- Huhtamaki
- International Paper
- Dart Container
- Go-Pak
This report provides a deep insight into the global paper cups market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global paper cups industry in any manner.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
1. What was the global paper cups market size in 2020?
2. What will be the paper cups market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?
3. What are the key industry trends of the global paper cups market?
4. What are the global paper cups market drivers?
5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global paper cups market?
6. What is the global paper cups market breakup by cup type?
7. What is the global paper cups market breakup by wall type?
8. What is the global paper cups market breakup by application?
9. What is the global paper cups market breakup by end user?
10. What is the global paper cups market breakup by distribution channel?
11. What are the major regions in the global paper cups market?
12. Who are the leading paper cups manufacturers?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Disposable Cups Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Region
5.4 Market Breakup by Cup Type
5.4.1 Paper Cups
5.4.1.1 Market Trends
5.4.1.2 Market Forecast
5.4.2 Polystyrene Cups
5.4.2.1 Market Trends
5.4.2.2 Market Forecast
5.4.3 Plastic Cups
5.4.3.1 Market Trends
5.4.3.2 Market Forecast
5.5 Market Forecast
6 Global Paper Cups Industry
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Market Performance
6.3 Price Analysis
6.3.1 Key Price Indicators
6.3.2 Price Structure
6.4 Impact of COVID-19
6.5 Market Breakup by Region
6.6 Market Breakup by Cup Type
6.7 Market Breakup by Wall Type
6.8 Market Breakup by Application
6.9 Market Breakup by End User
6.10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
6.11 Market Forecast
6.12 SWOT Analysis
6.12.1 Overview
6.12.2 Strengths
6.12.3 Weaknesses
6.12.4 Opportunities
6.12.5 Threats
6.13 Value Chain Analysis
6.13.1 Forest Growers
6.13.2 Pulp Mills
6.13.3 Paper Manufacturers
6.13.4 Paper Cup Manufacturers
6.13.5 Distributors
6.13.6 End-Users
6.14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.14.1 Overview
6.14.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.14.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.14.4 Degree of Rivalry
6.14.5 Threat of New Entrants
6.14.6 Threat of Substitutes
7 Market Breakup by Region
7.1 Asia Pacific
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 North America
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Europe
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 South America
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Middle East and Africa
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Cup Type
8.1 Cold Paper Cups
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Hot Paper Cups
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Wall Type
9.1 Single Wall
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Double Wall
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Triple Wall
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Application
10.1 Tea and Coffee
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Chilled Food and Beverage
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Other Food and Beverages
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by End User
11.1 Coffee and Tea Shops
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 QSR and Other Fast Food Shops
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Offices and Educational Institutions
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Residential Use
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Others
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Forecast
12 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
12.1 Institutional Sales
12.1.1 Market Trends
12.1.2 Market Forecast
12.2 Retail Sales
12.2.1 Market Trends
12.2.2 Market Forecast
13 Paper Cups Manufacturing Process
13.1 Product Overview
13.2 Detailed Process Flow
13.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
13.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
14 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
14.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
14.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
14.3 Plant Machinery
14.4 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
14.5 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
14.6 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
14.7 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
14.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
14.9 Other Capital Investments
15 Loans and Financial Assistance
16 Project Economics
16.1 Capital Cost of the Project
16.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
16.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
16.4 Taxation and Depreciation
16.5 Income Projections
16.6 Expenditure Projections
16.7 Financial Analysis
16.8 Profit Analysis
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Competitive Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.2.1 Benders Paper Cups
17.2.2 Huhtamaki
17.2.3 International Paper
17.2.4 Dart Container
17.2.5 Go-Pak
