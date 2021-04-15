Global Paper Cups Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paper Cups Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global paper cups market reached a volume of 244.7 Billion Units in 2020. Paper cups are a type of disposable cups used for consuming food and beverages such as tea, coffee, soft drinks, and soups. These cups are coated with polyethylene, the most common plastic resin, which helps to increase their durability and performance by preventing the condensed moisture from soaking in and retaining flavour. With their hectic lifestyles and busy schedules, consumers nowadays utilize paper cups to save time and effort as these cups do not require cleaning and can be easily discarded after use. The demand for paper cups has also been influenced by the rising trend of takeaway services and ready-to-eat food across the globe.



Global Paper Cups Market Drivers/Constraints:



The environmental damage caused by plastic cups has led various organizations to encourage the utilization of paper cups due to their eco-friendly nature, which has created a positive impact on the global paper cups market. Moreover, on account of increasing awareness about cleanliness and hygiene, consumers consider disposable paper cups to be safer than reusable cups, as they are exposed to high heat during the manufacturing process which kills bacteria and renders the product practically sterile. However, the availability of cheaper substitutes, such as plastic, Styrofoam and glass cups, pose a major threat to the sales of paper cups across the globe. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global paper cups market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global paper cups market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country-level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, cup type, wall type, application, end-users, and distribution channel.



Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the global paper cups market owing to the increasing health consciousness among consumers which has created a huge demand for paper cups in hospitals, schools and railway stations.



Breakup by Cup Type:

Hot Paper Cups

Cold Paper Cups

Amongst these, paper cups for hot beverages represent the most popular product type, owing to the continuous rise in the on-the-go consumption of tea and coffee.



Breakup by Wall Type:

Single Wall

Double Wall

Triple Wall

Currently, single-wall paper cups dominate the market, accounting for the majority of the market share.



Breakup by Application:

Tea and Coffee

Chilled Food and Beverages

Others

Currently, tea and coffee segment represents the largest application segment. Paper cups are widely utilized to dispense tea and coffee in various cafes and shops as well as in institutional and commercial spaces.



Breakup by End User:

Coffee and Tea Shops

QSR and Other Fast Food Shops

Offices and Educational Institutions

Residential Use

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Institutional Sales

Retail Sales

Currently, institutional sales represent the largest distribution channel.



Competitive Landscape:



The global paper cups industry is highly fragmented with the presence of several small and large manufacturers competing in terms of price and quality. Some of the leading paper cup manufacturers are:

Benders Paper Cups

Huhtamaki

International Paper

Dart Container

Go-Pak

This report provides a deep insight into the global paper cups market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global paper cups industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

1. What was the global paper cups market size in 2020?

2. What will be the paper cups market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?

3. What are the key industry trends of the global paper cups market?

4. What are the global paper cups market drivers?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global paper cups market?

6. What is the global paper cups market breakup by cup type?

7. What is the global paper cups market breakup by wall type?

8. What is the global paper cups market breakup by application?

9. What is the global paper cups market breakup by end user?

10. What is the global paper cups market breakup by distribution channel?

11. What are the major regions in the global paper cups market?

12. Who are the leading paper cups manufacturers?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Disposable Cups Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Cup Type

5.4.1 Paper Cups

5.4.1.1 Market Trends

5.4.1.2 Market Forecast

5.4.2 Polystyrene Cups

5.4.2.1 Market Trends

5.4.2.2 Market Forecast

5.4.3 Plastic Cups

5.4.3.1 Market Trends

5.4.3.2 Market Forecast

5.5 Market Forecast



6 Global Paper Cups Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Price Analysis

6.3.1 Key Price Indicators

6.3.2 Price Structure

6.4 Impact of COVID-19

6.5 Market Breakup by Region

6.6 Market Breakup by Cup Type

6.7 Market Breakup by Wall Type

6.8 Market Breakup by Application

6.9 Market Breakup by End User

6.10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

6.11 Market Forecast

6.12 SWOT Analysis

6.12.1 Overview

6.12.2 Strengths

6.12.3 Weaknesses

6.12.4 Opportunities

6.12.5 Threats

6.13 Value Chain Analysis

6.13.1 Forest Growers

6.13.2 Pulp Mills

6.13.3 Paper Manufacturers

6.13.4 Paper Cup Manufacturers

6.13.5 Distributors

6.13.6 End-Users

6.14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.14.1 Overview

6.14.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.14.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.14.4 Degree of Rivalry

6.14.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.14.6 Threat of Substitutes



7 Market Breakup by Region

7.1 Asia Pacific

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 South America

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Middle East and Africa

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Cup Type

8.1 Cold Paper Cups

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Hot Paper Cups

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Wall Type

9.1 Single Wall

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Double Wall

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Triple Wall

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Application

10.1 Tea and Coffee

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Chilled Food and Beverage

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Other Food and Beverages

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by End User

11.1 Coffee and Tea Shops

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 QSR and Other Fast Food Shops

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Offices and Educational Institutions

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Residential Use

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Others

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Forecast



12 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

12.1 Institutional Sales

12.1.1 Market Trends

12.1.2 Market Forecast

12.2 Retail Sales

12.2.1 Market Trends

12.2.2 Market Forecast



13 Paper Cups Manufacturing Process

13.1 Product Overview

13.2 Detailed Process Flow

13.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

13.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



14 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

14.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

14.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

14.3 Plant Machinery

14.4 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

14.5 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

14.6 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

14.7 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

14.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

14.9 Other Capital Investments



15 Loans and Financial Assistance



16 Project Economics

16.1 Capital Cost of the Project

16.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

16.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

16.4 Taxation and Depreciation

16.5 Income Projections

16.6 Expenditure Projections

16.7 Financial Analysis

16.8 Profit Analysis



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Competitive Structure

17.2 Key Players

17.2.1 Benders Paper Cups

17.2.2 Huhtamaki

17.2.3 International Paper

17.2.4 Dart Container

17.2.5 Go-Pak



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rzxxsz