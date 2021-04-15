The global PaaS market size would grow from USD 56.2 billion in 2020 to USD 164.3 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.6%

New York, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Platform as a Service Market by Type, Deployment, Organization Size, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06062812/?utm_source=GNW

However, cloud washing hindering the growth of PaaS, and security concerns related to the adoption of public cloud are expected to limit the market growth. Apart from drivers and restraints, there are a few lucrative opportunities for PaaS providers in the market. The rapid development of the mobile app ecosystem and the emergence of video communication PaaS are some of the opportunities for vendors in the PaaS market. These opportunities are expected to present new market growth prospects for PaaS vendors.



The others PaaS type is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Other PaaS types include Business Analytics (baPaaS) and API management PaaS (APImPaaS). baPaaS offers analytical capabilities and tools as a service for visualization data discovery and predictive modeling. BI and analytics are data management solutions that are implemented in organizations to collect historical and present data, while using statistics and software to analyze raw information and deliver insights for making better future decisions. BI is the process of collecting, storing, and analyzing data from business operations. It further provides comprehensive business metrics, in near-real-time, to support better decision-making. The BI software offers several benefits, including powerful reporting and data analytics capabilities. BI’s data visualization mechanisms, such as real-time dashboards, helps generate readable reports that contain relevant and actionable data.



BFSI industry vertical to hold the highest market share in 2020

BFSI institutions are facing challenges due to the changing business environment.The advent of advanced technologies is expected to play a crucial role in the growth of the BFSI vertical.



Digital technologies have enabled banking customers to access real-time banking and financial information services on any device.Financial crisis, changing customer behavior, increased risk awareness, focus on cost reduction, and the entry of new financial players are some of the factors behind the changing landscape in the BFSI vertical.



The BFSI vertical is adopting digitalization initiatives at a rapid pace to meet the rising customer expectations and sustain the highly competitive market. Cloud-based applications help vendors efficiently meet IT needs, while saving CAPEX and OPEX.



APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The PaaS market in APAC is driven by the increased use of smartphones and various mobile applications. One of the major reasons for the increase in smartphone penetration in APAC is the growing demand for low-cost smartphones (• By Company: Tier 1–18%, Tier 2–44%, and Tier 3–38%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives–32%, Director Level–36%, and Others–32%

• By Region: North America–38%, Europe–26%, APAC–18%, and RoW– 18%



The PaaS market comprises major solution providers, such as AWS (US), Microsoft (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), IBM (US), Salesforce (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Mendix (US), Zoho Corporation (India), Engine Yard (US), Apprenda (US), VMware (US), ServiceNow (US), Plesk (Switzerland), Render (US), CircleCI (US), Tray.io (US), Cloud 66 (UK), AppHarbor (US), Jelastic (US), Platform.sh (France), Scalingo (France), PythonAnywhere (US), and Blazedpath (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the PaaS market with their company profiles, recent developments, COVID-19 developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The PaaS market revenue is primarily classified into revenues from solutions and services.PaaS type revenue is associated with variety of types such as application PaaS (aPaaS), integration PaaS (iPaaS), database PaaS (dbPaaS), and others.



The market is also segmented based on type, deployment, organization size, vertical, and region.



Key benefits of the report

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall PaaS market and the subsegments.This report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and COVID-19 impact.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06062812/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________