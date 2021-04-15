The global oligonucleotide synthesis market is projected to reach USD 14.1 billion by 2026 from USD 6.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.6%

New York, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by Product, Type, Application, Research, Diagnostic), End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05774026/?utm_source=GNW





By synthesized oligos product segment, the primers segmentaccounted for the fastest growing segment of theoligonucleotide synthesis market

Based on product, the oligonucleotide synthesis market is segmented into oligonucleotide-based drugs, synthesized oligonucleotides, reagents, and equipment.By product, the synthesized oligonucleotides market is segmented into primers, probes, DNA oligos, RNA oligos, and other synthesized oligos such as BNA & LNA oligos.



In 2020, the primers segment accounted for the fastest growing segment of this market, as they are used in various applications such as PCR, sequencing, gene synthesis, and cloning applications, among others.



By therapeutic application, the antisense oligonucleotide-based therapies segment accounted for the largest share of theoligonucleotide synthesis market

Based on application, the oligonucleotide synthesis market is segmented into therapeutic, research, and diagnostic applications.The therapeutic application segment is further segmented into Antisense oligonucleotide-based therapies, siRNAi oligonucleotide-based therapies, and CpG oligonucleotide-based therapies.



IN 2020, antisense oligos accounted for the largest share of this segment as they form the basis of many therapies that are currently in clinical trials, thus boosting segment growth.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the oligonucleotide synthesismarket.

The oligonucleotide synthesis market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as growing R&D funding, rising product availability, lower outsourcing costs, increasing research activities, increasing applications of oligos in molecular diagnostics & therapeutics, and the rising awareness of oligonucleotides are expected to drive market growth.



North America: the largest share of the oligonucleotide synthesismarket

North America accounted for the largest market share.The large share of this region can be attributed to the increasing R&D in life sciences, rising focus on improving the safety & quality of healthcare, rising demand for high-quality research tools for data reproducibility, and increasing focus on developing personalized therapeutics.



The presence of many global players in this region is another key factor contributing to the large share of this market segment.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Respondent– Supply Side- 80%, Demand Side-20%

• By Designation— CXOs- 20%, Executives - 25%, Mangers - 55%

• By Region— North America - 30%, Europe - 20%, APAC – 40%, RoW- 10%



The oligonucleotide synthesis market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), LGC Limited (UK), Eurofins Scientific (Germany),Maravai Lifesciences (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Microsynth AG (Switzerland), PolyGen GmbH (Germany), Metabion International AG (Germany), CSBio (US), TAG Copenhagen A/S (Denmark), Biolytic Lab Performance Inc. (US), Gene Link (US), Biogen Inc. (US), Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US) Dynavax Technologies (US), and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US).



Research Coverage:

The report segments the oligonucleotide synthesismarket based on region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America and Middle East and Africa), product(oligonucleotide-based drugs,

Synthesized oligonucleotides, reagents, and equipment), application(therapeutic, research and diagnostic), and end user (hospitals, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic research centers, diagnostic laboratories, and CROs and CMOs). The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints opportunities, challenges and trends in the oligonucleotide synthesismarket.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the oligonucleotide synthesismarket and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

