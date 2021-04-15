Global Off-road Vehicle Seats Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Beard Seats, Corbeau USA & Jason Industries Among Others

Dublin, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Off-road Vehicle Seats Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the off-road vehicle seats market and it is poised to grow by $187.91 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report on off-road vehicle seats market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of recreational and adventure sports activities and advances in off-road vehicle seat materials.



The off-road vehicle seats market analysis include application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the application-specific requirements driving aftermarket installations as one of the prime reasons driving the off-road vehicle seats market growth during the next few years.



The report on off-road vehicle seats market covers the following areas:

Off-road vehicle seats market sizing

Off-road vehicle seats market forecast

Off-road vehicle seats market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading off-road vehicle seats market vendors that include Acerbis Italia Spa, Beard Seats, Corbeau USA LLC , Jason Industries Inc., MasterCraft Safety, MOMO Srl, NRG Innovations, PRP Seats, Seat Concepts, and Wes Industries Inc.. Also, the off-road vehicle seats market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

COVID-19 impact on consumer discretionary sector

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Side-by-sides - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ATVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Off-road motorcycles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Acerbis Italia Spa

Beard Seats

Corbeau USA LLC

Jason Industries Inc.

MasterCraft Safety

MOMO Srl

NRG Innovations

PRP Seats

Seat Concepts

Wes Industries Inc.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

