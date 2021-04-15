The global SiC fibers market size is projected to grow from USD 382 million in 2020 to USD 1,262 million by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.0% between 2020 and 2025

New York, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "SiC Fibers Market by Type, Form, Phase, End-Use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04007886/?utm_source=GNW

However, the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across all the end-use industries has affected the SiC fibers market adversely.



Third generation SiC fibers are the fastest-growing segment in the SiC fibers market in terms of both value and volume.

The third-generation SiC fibers are the most lucrative type that are witnessing increased demand from hot sections of aircraft engines.These fibers are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period in terms of value and volume.



NGS Advanced fibers Co., Ltd., COI Ceramics, Inc., Ube Industries, Ltd., and Specialty Materials, Inc., are some of the major players providing third-generation SiC fibers. The mass production of these fibers is expected to reduce the cost during the forecast period.



Continuous form is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR in terms of value and volume.



The continuous form of SiC fibers are projected to register the highest CAGR.SiC continuous fibers, also known as tow, are used as reinforcement materials for PMC, CMC, and MMC.



These fibers have excellent heat and creep failure in extreme conditions. Major SiC fiber manufacturers offer SIC fibers in continuous tow forms.



Crystalline SiC fibers are expected to grow at a faster rate in terms of both value and volume.



The crystalline phase segment of SiC fibers is expected to register higher growth as compared to the amorphous phase segment during the forecast period.Crystalline SiC fibers have negligible oxygen and carbon content, due to which they can survive in high oxidation environments.



Hi-Nicalon S, KD-S, Tyranno SA, Sylramic, Sylramic-iBN, KD-SA are some of the major trademarks of SiC fibers that are in the crystalline phase.



Composites usage dominated the SiC fibers market in terms of both value and volume.



SiC fibers are mainly used as reinforcements in PMCs, CMCs, and MMCs.However, CMC applications of SiC fibers dominate the market.



The non-composite applications of SIC fibers are very limited owing to the high cost of fibers. They are used in chemical and heat transfer industries in high-temperature applications.



Aerospace & defense is the largest end-use industry of SiC fibers in terms of both value and volume.

SiC fibers find high demand from aircraft engine manufacturers to make engine components such as shrouds and combustor liners.This is because the SiC fiber-based CMCs have high-performance properties such as high strength; excellent creep, oxidation, and corrosion resistance; and low density.



SiC fibers also have excellent oxidation and creep resistance up to 2,732°F. They are also used in vanes, exhaust nozzles, Thermal Protection Systems (TPS), thruster nozzles, reusable rocket nozzles, and turbo pump components for space vehicles.



North America is the leading SiC fibers market in terms of both value and volume.



North America accounted for the major share in the SiC fibers market, followed by Europe and APAC. The robust aerospace & defense industry, government support for aerospace & defense industry, presence of major SiC fiber manufactures and pilot production by GE Aviation are triggering the growth in the region.



This study has been validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts globally. These primary sources have been divided into the following three categories:

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 40%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3- 27%

• By Designation- C Level- 50%, Director Level- 20%, and Others- 30%

• By Region- North America- 15%, Europe- 50%, Asia Pacific (APAC) - 20%, Latin America-5%, Middle East & Africa (MEA)-10%,



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of company profiles listed below:

• NGS Advanced Fibers Co., Ltd

• Ube Industries, Ltd.

• COI Ceramics, Inc.

• GE Aviation

• Specialty Materials, Inc.

• Matech

• BJS Ceramics GmbH

• Suzhou Saifie Group Co. Ltd. (China)

• Ningbo Zhongxing New Materials Co. Ltd

• Haydale Technologies



Research Coverage

This report covers the global SiC fibers market and forecasts the market size until 2025.It includes the following market segmentation –type (first, second, and third generation), form (continuous, woven, others), phase (amorphous, crystalline), usage (composites, non-composites), end-use industry (aerospace & defense, energy & power, industrial, others) and Region (Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and MEA).



Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, have been discussed in the report. It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major players in the global SiC fibers market.



Key benefits of buying the report:



The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the global SiC fibers market comprehensively. It provides the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall market and the sub-segments across different verticals and regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the SiC fibers market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report will help stakeholders to understand competitors better and gain more insights to better their position in their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, new product development, expansion and acquisition.



Reasons to buy the report:

The report will help leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall SiC fibers market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights and position their businesses and market strategies in a better way.

