Publication of 2020 Annual Report and Notice of AGM

IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC ("ICG")
15 April 2021
1. Publication of the 2020 Annual Report
ICG has today published its 2020 Annual Report and Financial Statements which may be viewed and downloaded from the Company’s website www.icg.ie . Copies of this document will be included in the AGM mailing to those shareholders who elected to receive hardcopy communications.
2. Annual General Meeting
The 2021 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of ICG will be held at 11.00 a.m. on Wednesday 12 May 2021 at Ferryport, Alexandra Road, Dublin 1, D01 W2F5.
In light of current public health guidelines related to COVID-19, and the importance of the health and safety of shareholders, staff and others, we strongly urge all shareholders; to avail of the arrangements to submit questions and to listen to the AGM; to avail of proxy voting service; and not to physically attend this year's AGM. Further details of these arrangements are set out in the notes to the Notice of AGM.
3. Posting of Notice of AGM
The following documents have been made available to shareholders today:
(i) Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders and Notice of the AGM; and
(ii) Form of Proxy.
These documents together with the 2020 Annual Report and Financial Statements have been published on ICG's website today and will be included in the mailing to those shareholders who have elected to receive hard copies of shareholder communications. Instructions for electronic proxy appointments are also provided on ICG's website.
In accordance with Irish Listing Rule 6.1.59 and UKLA Listing Rule 9.6.1, 2020 Annual Report and Accounts, the Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders, Notice of the AGM and Form of Proxy will be submitted to the Irish Stock Exchange t/a Euronext Dublin and the UK’s National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and the following address:
Company Announcements Office
Euronext Dublin
The Exchange,
Foster Pl, Temple Bar,
Dublin 2
3. Board and Committee changes
Catherine Duffy who has served 9 years as a non-executive Director is not seeking re-election at the AGM. Catherine will remain a Director of the Company until the conclusion of the AGM. On behalf of the Board and Company, John B McGuckian thanks Catherine for her valued contribution during her tenure and wishes her well in her future endeavours.
Lesley Williams who joined the Board on 4 January 2021, will be appointed to the Audit, Nomination and Remuneration Committees. To ensure orderly continuation of business John B. McGuckian will also be appointed to the Nomination Committee and will act as Chair of the Nomination Committee but will not chair the Committee at any time where it is dealing with the appointment of his successor. These changes will take effect following the conclusion of the AGM.
4. Interests notifiable under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation
In accordance with Irish Listing Rule 6.1.82(1), the following changes to director interests have taken place since 31 December 2020 to 14 April 2021 (being a date not more than one month prior to the date of the Notice of the AGM):
|Directors
|ICG Units
as at
31 Dec 2020
|ICG Units
as at
14 Apr 2021
|Share Options as at
31 Dec 2020
|Share Options as at
14 Apr 2021
|John B. McGuckian
|296,140
|296,140
|-
|-
|Eamonn Rothwell
|29,921,594
|29,986,864
|1,412,000
|1,495,000
|Catherine Duffy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|David Ledwidge
|130,758
|149,968
|404,500
|459,500
|Brian O’Kelly
|41,740
|41,740
|-
|-
|John Sheehan
|60,000
|60,000
|-
|-
|Lesley Williams (appointed 4 Jan 21)
|-
|10,000
|-
|-
5. Interests notifiable in accordance with the Transparency Regulations and related Transparency Rules
In accordance with Irish Listing Rule 6.1.82(2), the following changes to the interests in shares of ICG have been notified to the company pursuant to the Transparency Regulations and related Transparency Rules as at 14 April 2021 (being a date not more than one month prior to the date of the Notice of the AGM) compared to such interests notified as at 10 March 2021 (being the latest practicable before the publication of the Annual Report):
|Beneficial Holder as Notified
|
ICG Units
as at
10 Mar 2021
|% of issued units
as at
10 Mar 2021
|
ICG Units
as at
14 Apr 2021
|% of issued units
as at
14 Apr 2021
|Eamonn Rothwell
|29,922,604
|16.0%
|29,986,864
|16.0%
|Wellington Management Company, LLP
|18,666,332
|9.9%
|18,666,332
|9.9%
|Ameriprise Financial Inc.
|16,862,148
|9.0%
|16,862,148
|9.0%
|Kinney Asset Management, LLC
|11,444,752
|6.1%
|11,444,752
|6.1%
|Marathon Asset Management, LLP
|11,217,093
|5.9%
|11,217,093
|5.9%
|FMR, LLC
|6,229,035
|3.3%
|6,229,035
|3.3%
|Brewin Dolphin Wealth Management
|5,895,833
|3.1%
|5,895,833
|3.1%
