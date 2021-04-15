Publication of 2020 Annual Report and Notice of AGM

IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC ("ICG")

15 April 2021

1. Publication of the 2020 Annual Report

ICG has today published its 2020 Annual Report and Financial Statements which may be viewed and downloaded from the Company’s website www.icg.ie . Copies of this document will be included in the AGM mailing to those shareholders who elected to receive hardcopy communications.

2. Annual General Meeting

The 2021 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of ICG will be held at 11.00 a.m. on Wednesday 12 May 2021 at Ferryport, Alexandra Road, Dublin 1, D01 W2F5.

In light of current public health guidelines related to COVID-19, and the importance of the health and safety of shareholders, staff and others, we strongly urge all shareholders; to avail of the arrangements to submit questions and to listen to the AGM; to avail of proxy voting service; and not to physically attend this year's AGM. Further details of these arrangements are set out in the notes to the Notice of AGM.

3. Posting of Notice of AGM

The following documents have been made available to shareholders today:

(i) Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders and Notice of the AGM; and

(ii) Form of Proxy.

These documents together with the 2020 Annual Report and Financial Statements have been published on ICG's website today and will be included in the mailing to those shareholders who have elected to receive hard copies of shareholder communications. Instructions for electronic proxy appointments are also provided on ICG's website.

In accordance with Irish Listing Rule 6.1.59 and UKLA Listing Rule 9.6.1, 2020 Annual Report and Accounts, the Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders, Notice of the AGM and Form of Proxy will be submitted to the Irish Stock Exchange t/a Euronext Dublin and the UK’s National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and the following address:

Company Announcements Office

Euronext Dublin

The Exchange,

Foster Pl, Temple Bar,

Dublin 2

3. Board and Committee changes

Catherine Duffy who has served 9 years as a non-executive Director is not seeking re-election at the AGM. Catherine will remain a Director of the Company until the conclusion of the AGM. On behalf of the Board and Company, John B McGuckian thanks Catherine for her valued contribution during her tenure and wishes her well in her future endeavours.

Lesley Williams who joined the Board on 4 January 2021, will be appointed to the Audit, Nomination and Remuneration Committees. To ensure orderly continuation of business John B. McGuckian will also be appointed to the Nomination Committee and will act as Chair of the Nomination Committee but will not chair the Committee at any time where it is dealing with the appointment of his successor. These changes will take effect following the conclusion of the AGM.

4. Interests notifiable under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation

In accordance with Irish Listing Rule 6.1.82(1), the following changes to director interests have taken place since 31 December 2020 to 14 April 2021 (being a date not more than one month prior to the date of the Notice of the AGM):

Directors ICG Units

as at

31 Dec 2020 ICG Units

as at

14 Apr 2021 Share Options as at

31 Dec 2020 Share Options as at

14 Apr 2021 John B. McGuckian 296,140 296,140 - - Eamonn Rothwell 29,921,594 29,986,864 1,412,000 1,495,000 Catherine Duffy - - - - David Ledwidge 130,758 149,968 404,500 459,500 Brian O’Kelly 41,740 41,740 - - John Sheehan 60,000 60,000 - - Lesley Williams (appointed 4 Jan 21) - 10,000 - -

5. Interests notifiable in accordance with the Transparency Regulations and related Transparency Rules

In accordance with Irish Listing Rule 6.1.82(2), the following changes to the interests in shares of ICG have been notified to the company pursuant to the Transparency Regulations and related Transparency Rules as at 14 April 2021 (being a date not more than one month prior to the date of the Notice of the AGM) compared to such interests notified as at 10 March 2021 (being the latest practicable before the publication of the Annual Report):

Beneficial Holder as Notified



ICG Units

as at

10 Mar 2021 % of issued units

as at

10 Mar 2021



ICG Units

as at

14 Apr 2021 % of issued units

as at

14 Apr 2021 Eamonn Rothwell 29,922,604 16.0% 29,986,864 16.0% Wellington Management Company, LLP 18,666,332 9.9% 18,666,332 9.9% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 16,862,148 9.0% 16,862,148 9.0% Kinney Asset Management, LLC 11,444,752 6.1% 11,444,752 6.1% Marathon Asset Management, LLP 11,217,093 5.9% 11,217,093 5.9% FMR, LLC 6,229,035 3.3% 6,229,035 3.3% Brewin Dolphin Wealth Management 5,895,833 3.1% 5,895,833 3.1%

END

