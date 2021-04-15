Global Cannabis Beverages Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics

Dublin, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Beverages - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cannabis Beverages estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% over the period 2020-2027.

Non-Alcoholic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.3% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Alcoholic segment is readjusted to a revised 16% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $358 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.8% CAGR



The Cannabis Beverages market in the U.S. is estimated at US$358 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$642.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.6% and 15% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured):

Aphria

Aurora Cannabis

CannTrust Holdings, Inc.

Canopy Growth

Cronos Group Inc.

Dixie Brands Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc

Hexo Corp.

Keef Brand

Koios Beverage Corporation

MedReleaf Corp.

New Age Beverages Corporation

OrganiGram Holdings

Phivida Holdings Inc.

The Alkaline Water Company

Tilray

VCC Brand

Vivo Cannabis Inc.



