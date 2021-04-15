Global Data Center Server Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Server Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center server market reached a value of US$ 45.8 Billion in 2020. Data centers are designated archives that provide either a physical or virtual infrastructure to store, process, organize, and disseminate an organization's data and critical files. They are designed uniquely and can be differentiated as internet facing or enterprise (or "internal") data centers. A network's most vital systems are housed in the data centers as they are essential for the continuity of daily tasks. For some organizations, data centers can be a large centralized place with various IT systems and solutions for support, and for others, it can be a small room with physical files and reports. Data centers can be found in various industries such as healthcare, financial institutions, IT, retail, and even in government sectors. The servers act as the backbones of data centers and are usually employed for transferring data over different computers.



The continuous transfer of data from private servers to cloud-based solutions is currently driving the growth of data center servers in various industries across the globe. Data centers can store servers and other equipment, thereby increasing their demand among the cloud service providers to house cloud services and cloud-based resources. Most consumers are now planning to increase the use of private and public cloud in the coming years. Moreover, various consumers are now transferring data across public cloud and other commercial facilities such as colocation sites, and network provider's point of the present location.

This has augmented the demand for the Internet of Things (IoT) which further requires data center servers to include endpoint devices such as integrated compute/storage; intelligent gateway devices and nearby devices such as on-premise data centers and managed hosting sites. Other factors elevating the growth of the data center server market include increasing usage of unique client centric solutions, enhanced security management, and technological innovations. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global data center server market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Based on the product type, the market has been segmented into rack servers, blade servers, micro servers and tower servers. Rack servers currently represent the biggest segment.



Based on the application, the market has been segmented into industrial servers and commercial servers.



Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell, Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Inspur Group, Bull (Atos SE), Hitachi Systems, NEC Corporation and Super Micro Computer, Inc.



