electroCore Announces Publication in Nature Reviews: Neurology Highlighting the Role of Non-Invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation (nVNS) as an Emerging Treatment for Cluster Headache





ROCKAWAY, NJ, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced the publication of a paper, entitled, “Cluster headache pathophysiology — insights from current and emerging treatments,” by Drs. Diana Wei and Peter Goadsby in Nature Reviews: Neurology.1



The paper reviews data on existing and emerging treatments for the acute and preventive treatment of cluster headache, as well as insights into the pathophysiology of cluster headache. Cluster headache is a debilitating primary headache disorder that affects approximately 0.1% of populations studied, a prevalence similar to that of multiple sclerosis.

Among the emerging treatments, electrocore’s gammaCore is identified as the only therapy that has been shown to be effective in clinical trials for both the acute treatment of episodic cluster headache as well as the preventive treatment of cluster headache. This dual ability offers a unique, nonpharmaceutical advantage to patients suffering from cluster headache who are looking for a treatment that can both acutely decrease or eliminate the pain from an acute cluster headache in as soon as 15 minutes, as well as decrease the number of weekly attacks they experience.

“Great strides have been made in the treatment of cluster headache in the past decade,” commented Dr. Peter Goadsby, Professor of Neurology at UCLA, and co-author of the study. “Treatment options such as nVNS may benefit individuals with cluster headache and have a substantial economic impact both directly by decreasing the overall cost of healthcare and indirectly by reducing absence from work and reduced work efficiency due to cluster headaches.”

“We compliment the authors on their rigorous review of current and emerging treatment options and on the publication, which highlights progress in the study of cluster headache and the evolution of its treatment. nVNS, which is unique in its ability to be used acutely or preventively by patients suffering from cluster headache, is ideally suited to help these patients manage their devastating attacks while decreasing the overall costs to healthcare systems,” said Eric Liebler, Senior Vice President of Neurology of electroCore.

For more information, visit https://www.nature.com/nrneurol/.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy platform, initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventive treatment of cluster headache and migraine and the acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

About gammaCoreTM

gammaCoreTM (nVNS) is the first non-invasive, hand-held medical therapy applied at the neck as an adjunctive therapy to treat migraine and cluster headache through the utilization of a mild electrical stimulation to the vagus nerve that passes through the skin. Designed as a portable, easy-to-use technology, gammaCore can be self-administered by patients, as needed, without the potential side effects associated with commonly prescribed drugs. When placed on a patient’s neck over the vagus nerve, gammaCore stimulates the nerve’s afferent fibers, which may lead to a reduction of pain in patients.

gammaCore (nVNS) is FDA cleared in the United States for adjunctive use for the preventive treatment of cluster headache in adult patients, the acute treatment of pain associated with episodic cluster headache in adult patients, and the acute and preventive treatment of migraine in adolescent (ages 12 and older) and adult patients. gammaCore is CE-marked in the European Union for the acute and/or prophylactic treatment of primary headache (Migraine, Cluster Headache, Trigeminal Autonomic Cephalalgias and Hemicrania Continua) and Medication Overuse Headache in adults.

gammaCore contraindications include but are not limited to:

Patients with an active implantable medical device, such as a pacemaker, hearing aid implant, or any implanted electronic device

Patients with a metallic device, such as a stent, bone plate or bone screw, implanted at or near the neck

Patients who are using another device at the same time (e.g., TENS Unit, muscle stimulator) or any portable electronic device (e.g., mobile phone)

Safety and efficacy of gammaCore have not been evaluated in the following patients:

Patients diagnosed with narrowing of the arteries (carotid atherosclerosis)

Patients who have had surgery to cut the vagus nerve in the neck (cervical vagotomy)

Pediatric patients (less than 12 years of age)

Pregnant women

Patients with clinically significant hypertension, hypotension, bradycardia, or tachycardia

Please refer to the gammaCore Instructions for Use for all of the important warnings and precautions before using or prescribing this product.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about nVNS as a treatment option for cluster headache; electroCore's business prospects and clinical and product development plans for 2021 and beyond, its pipeline or potential markets for its technologies, additional indications for gammaCore, the timing, outcome and impact of regulatory, clinical and commercial developments and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as "anticipates," "will," "expects," "believes," "intends," other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue electroCore’s business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, the ability to commercialize gammaCore™, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and overall market conditions. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.











1 Wei DY, Goadsby PJ. Cluster headache pathophysiology - insights from current and emerging treatments. Nat Rev Neurol. 2021 Mar 29. doi: 10.1038/s41582-021-00477-w. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 33782592.



