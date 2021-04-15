The Train HVAC system market was valued at USD 13,039 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 15,876 million in 2026 with a CAGR of 3.40 % during the forecast period, 2021-2026

New York, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Train HVAC Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06062861/?utm_source=GNW

However, with the gradual opening of economies investments returned to the market as public sector spending increased. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.



Owing to the increasing population and its growing demand for faster, safe, and comfortable transportation, economies across the world are investing heavily in railway infrastructure development, which is driving the market.



The increasing consumption of food products has led railway companies and authorities across the world to invest in reefers (refrigeration cars) that make the transportation of perishable goods easier in large quantities. Reefers are specialized containers that give the option of temperature regulation, humidity control, etc., for the storage of special products. This factor is propelling the growth of the train HVAC market.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Governments’ Investments to Expand Rail Network



Owing to the increasing global population and mounting demand for faster, safe, and comfortable transportation, economies across the world are investing heavily in railway infrastructure development.



According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), rail transport accounts for 7% of passengers and 8% of freight transfers globally. Even in matured markets, such as Europe, the dependency on railways is still increasing.



Governments all around the world are investing heavily in expanding the railway network to cater to the increasing demand. For instance-



- In June 2020, 24 European countries agreed to work together on international rail transport and make it “an attractive alternative” over distances where it is currently not competitive.

- In May 2020, the United States government released a proposal for investing USD 240 billion in a nationwide high-speed rail network. The United States Representative for California’s 16th congressional district has introduced a bill that would authorize USD 32 billion in annual spending on high-speed rail through 2024, with a focus on electrified trains.

- In June 2020, the German government made an announcement that it will invest EUR 3 billion annually in railway expansion. The government is doubling its annual investment in rail infrastructure in a bid to make its entire network greener, more efficient, and more reliable.



Asia Pacific will Exhibit the Highest Growth Rate



The governments in the region are spending heavily in expanding railway network in their country and also investing in technological advancement of train HVAC. For instance,



- In May 2020, the Indian railways conducted an experiment on 15 pairs of AC trains on the Rajdhani rail routes. The experiment was conducted to examine a new system for post COVID operations in which fresh air were pumped into AC coaches, not the circulated air. The Roof Mounted AC Package Unit (RMPU) system replaces air more than 16-18 times per hour. This system will be utilized in all AC trains in the coming years.

- Throughout the 13th Five-year Plan (2016-2020), the investment in urban rail transit exceeded CNY 2 trillion. In terms of railway, the operating mileage of railway throughout the country exceed 120,000 miles, ranking second in the world.

- in December 2020, Knorr-Bremse’s MERAK-Jinxin HVAC joint venture obtained certification from the China Academy of Railway Sciences to overhaul HVAC equipment on China’s CRH5G A4 high speed trains. For the first time, MERAK’s Service Center in China independently applied for the certification, with the license granted to the Changchun plant in Northeast China. MERAK-Jinxin will now be able to overhaul HVAC units locally,



Competitive Landscape

The train HVAC market is a consolidated one with major players such as Liebherr, Merak, etc. dominating the market.



Trane has developed Stealth Air Cooler Chiller that has the highest efficiency under maximum load conditions as well the lowest sound level for an Air Cooler.



