PRESS RELEASE

Ascension Healthcare announces partnership with Grand Meadows to launch joint support technology NANOFLEX in US Animal Healthcare market

LONDON, April 15 2021 – Ascension Healthcare plc (“Ascension” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising innovative therapies for haemophilia and osteoarthritis is pleased to announce it has signed a commercial partnership agreement with Grand Meadows, Inc. a US-based market-leading provider of high-quality science backed equine and pet supplements, to launch a revolutionary new joint support technology, NANOFLEX, for Horses, Dogs and Cats.

NANOFLEX, represents the first significant scientific evolution in joint support for animals in many years. Harnessing the power of Ascension’s patented sequessome technology (SEQ TECH), it changes the way we approach joint wear and tear in animals to improve mobility. Through its lubricating action, NANOFLEX offers a premium and unique treatment for joint health and is entirely drug free.

Biresh Roy, Chief Executive Officer of Ascension said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Nick and his team at Grand Meadows to launch NANOFLEX exclusively in the US to build a successful equine and companion animal business together. This exciting collaboration marks Ascension’s commercial debut into the large and growing US equine and companion animal markets, using our proven, and highly effective drug-free SEQ TECH.”

Nick Hartog, Owner and President of Grand Meadows said: “The animal health market in the US, particularly in the area of joint support, has, from a product innovation standpoint, been stagnant and there is a need for new innovative joint support products. NANOFLEX is easy to use, entirely drug-free and, as such, is perfectly suited to fill the gap in this market. I am looking forward to a long and successful collaboration with Ascension.”

- Ends -



About Ascension Healthcare plc

Ascension Healthcare plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising innovative therapies for the treatment of haemophilia and osteoarthritis.

The Company has several products in clinical development for the treatment of Haemophilia A and also a range of internationally marketed products for osteoarthritis and well-being.