Proposal of Enedo Plc’s Shareholders' Nomination Board to the following Annual General Meeting

The Shareholders' Nomination Board of Enedo Plc has prepared proposals on the composition of the Board of Directors and the remuneration of the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 17 May 2021.

Number of Board members and composition of the Board of Directors



The Nomination Board proposes to the General Meeting that five (5) members be elected to the Board of Directors.



The Nomination Board proposes that Taru Narvanmaa and Antti Sivula be re-elected as members of the Board of Directors and Fredrik Berghel, Olle Hulteberg and Vesa Tempakka be elected as new members of the Board of Directors for a term starting at the end the Annual General Meeting and expiring at the closing of the 2022 Annual General Meeting.



All Board member candidates have given their consent for election. All Board member candidates are considered to be independent of the company and Taru Narvanmaa, Antti Sivula and Vesa Tempakka are considered independent of the company’s major shareholders.



The candidate information relevant for serving in the Board of Directors is presented at the company’s website https://enedopower.com/investors/governance/general-meeting-of-shareholders/annual-general-meeting-2021/ .



Board remuneration



The Nomination Board proposes that the fees remain unchanged and accordingly that the following monthly fees be paid to the members of the Board of Directors for the term beginning at the end of the Annual General Meeting and ending at the end of the 2022 Annual General Meeting:

Chairman of the Board of Directors EUR 3,750 per month;

other members of the Board of Directors EUR 2,000 euro per month; and

in addition, to the Board member functioning as Chairman of the Audit Committee, the same additional remuneration as in the previous term, i.e. EUR 750 per month.

The Nomination Board proposes that travel expenses are payable against receipt.



The proposals of the Nomination Board will be included in the notice to the Annual General Meeting.



ENEDO PLC



Vesa Leino

CEO

For further information please contact the Chairman of the Nomination Board, Mr. Jarmo Malin, tel. +358 45 6345 450.







ENEDO IN BRIEF

Enedo is a European designer and producer of high-quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Enedo’s mission is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo’s three main product categories are Led Drivers, Power Supplies and Power Systems. In 2020 the group’s revenue was EUR 38,5 million. Enedo has 354 employees and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and USA. The group’s head office is in Finland and parent company Enedo Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. www.enedopower.com