Zscaler Addresses Entitlement Gap for Cloud Workloads with Acquisition of Trustdome

Trustdome’s CIEM Innovations to Strengthen Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange Cloud Protection Capabilities

Delivering Customers a Simple, Secure Path to Embrace Public Cloud



SAN JOSE, Calif., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Trustdome, a leading innovator in Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM). Trustdome’s development team and CIEM technology will be combined with Zscaler’s existing Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) platform, as part of Zscaler Cloud Protection (ZCP) ™, providing a comprehensive solution for reducing public cloud attack surfaces and improving security posture. With this acquisition, Zscaler also expands its global footprint with its first development center in Israel, where the company plans to continue investment.

“We are extending our vision for Zscaler Cloud Protection to help customers securely embrace public cloud platforms and services in today’s cloud-first world,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, chairman and founder, Zscaler, Inc. “The addition of Trustdome’s team and innovations in CIEM will strengthen our Cloud Protection portfolio by enforcing least privilege principles across multi-cloud environments while giving DevOps the freedom to innovate. I am very excited to welcome the Trustdome team to the Zscaler family, and look forward to growing Zscaler’s R&D presence in Israel.”

Enterprise cloud environments can have hundreds of millions of discrete permissions granted to both humans and cloud services, including unused permissions, non-federated dormant accounts, and misconfigured permissions. Left unchecked, these permissions become an easy path for attackers to infiltrate cloud deployments. Trustdome’s CIEM platform helps solve this problem by providing full governance over who and what has access to data, applications and services in public cloud environments.

“Entitlements and permissions are quickly becoming the biggest security challenge in the public cloud. The Trustdome team has built an innovative platform to solve this challenge while allowing development and DevOps teams to maintain speed and agility,” said Ofer Hendler, CEO of Trustdome. “We look forward to joining the Zscaler family and accelerating our innovation engine to solve the cloud protection challenges facing the enterprise.”

The transaction is expected to close prior to the completion of Zscaler’s fiscal third quarter subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For additional details, please read the official blog: Entitlements: The Most Overlooked Risk in the Public Cloud.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. These forward-looking statements include our intention to acquire Trustdome, the timing of when the acquisition will be completed and the expected benefits of the acquisition to Zscaler’s product offerings and to our customers. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A significant number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including those factors related to our ability to successfully integrate Trustdome technology into our cloud platform and our ability to retain key employees of Trustdome after the acquisition.

Additional risks and uncertainties are set forth our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 4, 2021, which is available on our website at ir.zscaler.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on the limited information currently available to Zscaler as of the date hereof, which is subject to change, and Zscaler will not necessarily update the information, even if new information becomes available in the future.

