Brixton Metals Drills 5m of 642 g/t Silver at its Langis Project, Ontario

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce further high-grade silver results from its fall/winter exploration program at its wholly owned Langis Project located in the Cobalt Camp of Ontario, Canada. This news release includes holes LM-21-220 to LM-21-239 which is 3,324.90m of NQ size core from the Shaft 6 area at the Langis Project.



Highlights

LM-21-228 drilled 5m of 642 g/t Silver, 0.03% Cobalt from 142.7m Including 1m 1470 g/t Silver, 0.05% Cobalt Including 1m of 903 g/t Silver, 0.06% Cobalt



LM-21-236 drilled 2m of 47 g/t Silver, 0.86% Cobalt from 115.8m including 1m of 78 g/t Silver, 1.69% Cobalt



LM-21-238 drilled 5m of 591 g/t Ag,0.03% Cobalt

Chairman and CEO of Brixton, Gary R. Thompson stated, “The Langis project continues to shine with solid silver-cobalt intercepts from our 2020-2021 drill program. Once again, these results demonstrate some better than typical mineralized widths for the Cobalt Camp. We are still awaiting assays for 14 drill holes from the winter campaign, and once we have all the data from this winter campaign, we will determine the next steps for the project.”

Click here for Figure 1. Location Maps of the Shaft 6 Area Drilling, Langis Project:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Figure-1_15April2021.jpg

Table 1. Drilling Highlights from Holes LM-21-220 to LM-21-239.

From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag (g/t) Co (%) Ag (g/t * m) 124.80 128.80 4.00 26.85 107.40 85.50 86.50 1.00 1100.00 0.01 1100.00 81.00 83.00 2.00 257.85 0.03 515.70 82.00 83.00 1.00 502.00 0.06 502.00 90.60 91.60 1.00 346.00 0.01 346.00 146.60 148.60 2.00 49.50 0.09 99.00 147.60 148.60 1.00 8.30 0.16 8.30 142.70 147.70 5.00 642.38 0.03 3211.90 142.70 143.70 1.00 1470.00 0.05 1470.00 146.70 147.70 1.00 903.00 0.06 903.00 114.30 116.30 2.00 2.25 0.12 4.50 133.30 143.30 10.00 15.61 156.10 133.50 136.50 3.00 30.67 92.00 200.10 207.10 7.00 66.96 0.02 468.70 212.10 222.10 10.00 29.97 0.01 299.70 99.30 111.30 12.00 33.86 0.02 406.30 99.30 100.30 1.00 101.00 0.14 101.00 115.80 117.80 2.00 47.30 0.86 94.60 115.80 116.80 1.00 78.50 1.69 78.50 110.70 112.70 2.00 32.90 0.01 65.80 114.60 119.60 5.00 591.40 0.03 2957.00 107.20 109.20 2.00 71.25 0.02 142.50

Intervals represent drilled lengths and true widths of the mineralization have not been determined at this time.

Click here for Figure 2. Long-section Shaft 3 to Shaft 6 Area, Langis Project:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Figure-2_15April2021.jpg

Click here for Figure 3. Shaft 6 Drilling Area Cross-section, Langis Project:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Figure-3_15April2021.jpg

Click here for Figure 4. Core Photographs of Silver-Cobalt Mineralization from Holes 228 and 236:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Figure-4_15April2021.jpg

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Diamond drill holes were drilled with NQ size core. Samples were collected using 1m average sample length. Three quality control samples (one blank, one standard and one duplicate) were inserted into each batch of 20 samples. The drill core was cut in half and put in batches, sealed and shipped by the Company geologists to ALS Minerals preparation lab in Sudbury, Ontario. ALS Minerals Laboratories are registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. All elements were analyzed by Aqua Regia Digest with ICP-AES finish. Silver over-limits were analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Base metal over-limits were analyzed with Aqua Regia Digest and AES finish. A copy of the QAQC protocols can be viewed at the Company’s website.

About the Langis Mine Project

Brixton’s wholly owned Langis Mine Project is a past producing mine located 500km north from Toronto, Ontario, Canada with excellent infrastructure. The Langis Mine produced 10.6Moz of silver at 25 opt Ag and 358,340 pounds of cobalt. The silver mineralization occurs as native silver and within steeply-moderately and shallow dipping veins, veinlets and as disseminations, rosettes and fracture infill and can be associated with calcite, hematite, pyrite, cobaltite, chalcopyrite, niccolite and gold. Mineralization occurs as continental rift type deposits hosted within any of the three main rock types: Archean volcanics and metasediments, Coleman Member sediments and Nipissing diabase. Historically, the combined mines in the Cobalt Camp produced over 550 million ounces of silver with 30-50 million pounds of cobalt.

Mr. Gary Thompson, P.Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and approved the information in this press release.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its mining projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects, the Thorn copper-gold-silver Project, the Atlin Goldfields Projects located in NWBC, the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt Project in Ontario and the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper Project in NW Montana, USA now under JV with HPX. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: info@brixtonmetals.com



For Investor Relations, please contact:

Mitchell Smith, VP Investor Relations

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: mitchell.smith@brixtonmetals.com

