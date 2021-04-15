Galectin-3 has a key role in Gastric Cancer

BOSTON, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a NASDAQ listed biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced the publication of a paper in Gastric Cancer, a joint official peer-reviewed journal of the International Gastric Cancer Association and the Japanese Gastric Cancer Association, demonstrating the key role galectin-3 plays in gastric cancer.

The paper, entitled “Crosstalk between WNT and STAT3 is mediated by galectin‑3 in tumor progression", outlines how galectin-3 promotes cancer cell growth through the well-established STAT3-WNT pathway. This paper adds to the growing literature indicating a linkage between high levels of galectin-3 in the tumor micro-environment of several cancers, promoting cancer growth, cancer spread and leading to worse prognosis.

The preclinical research published in Gastric Cancer demonstrates that GB1107, one of Galecto’s galectin-3 inhibitors optimized for mouse galectin-3, is potent in inhibiting the cancer promoting effects of galectin-3. The scientific work is a collaboration between Yonsei University and Chosun University, both in South Korea, Lund University and Galecto.

“We detected increased levels of galectin-3 and STAT3 phosphorylation in the stomach tissues of WNT1-overexpressing mouse models. Furthermore, high expression levels and co-localization of β-catenin, pSTAT3, and galectin-3 in patients with advanced gastric cancer were correlated with a poorer prognosis,” said Kyung-Hee Chun, PhD, Professor at Yonsei University and the corresponding author of the paper.

Dr. Hans Schambye, CEO of Galecto added, “This research is very exciting as it outlines a potential new cancer indication in which galectin-3 plays a key role. In this preclinical study, GB1107, our orally active galectin-3 inhibitor optimized for murine activity, demonstrated the ability to inhibit tumor growth in orthotopic gastric cancer-bearing mice. We believe these data together with existing data on the role of galectin-3 in cancer provide a solid basis for exploring clinical application of our galectin-3 inhibitors in gastric cancer therapy.”

“Galecto is planning to initiate a clinical study in Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) with our clinical phase oral galectin-3 inhibitor GB1211, a close analog of the murine GB1107. The promising effects seen in this preclinical study in gastric cancer support the belief that our galectin-3 inhibitors may have broad applicability in many cancer types,” continued Dr. Schambye.

About Galecto

Galecto is a clinical stage biotechnology company incorporated in the U.S. with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as well as two additional assets about to move into phase 2.

Galecto intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information. For regular updates about Galecto, visit www.galecto.com.

About GB1211

Galecto is developing GB1211, an orally active, specific galectin-3 inhibitor, as a first-in-class direct anti-fibrotic and anti-cancer agent. Phase 1 studies with GB1211 have been successfully completed and Galecto is planning to initiate clinical studies with GB1211 for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cirrhosis in 2021.

About galectin-3

Galectin-3 is a member of the galectin family of galactoside binding lectins. Galectin-3 exists both intra- and extracellularly and binds to glycosylated proteins. Galectin-3 has been shown to play a central role in the development and progression of fibrosis and cancer. Abolition of galectin-3 expression in knockout animals or pharmacological blockade using Galecto’s inhibitors lead to a dramatic reduction or even prevention of fibrosis and cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements about Galecto’s focus, plans for clinical development, product candidates and pipeline. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. For such statements, Galecto claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Galecto's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties related to the development of Galecto’s product candidates and their therapeutic potential, having adequate funds and their use, and those disclosed in Galecto’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent Galecto's judgment as of the time of this release. Galecto disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

