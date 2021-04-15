Slinger Bag Announces Distribution Deal for Malaysia

Tennis Innovator and Disrupter, Partners with Tennis Bot Pte Ltd.

in Five Year Malaysia Distribution Deal

BALTIMORE, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag Inc (OTCQB: SLBG ), a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports with an initial focus on the global tennis market, has today announced its launch into the Malaysian market via a five-year distribution partnership with Tennis Bot Pte Ltd. Tennis Bot is a leading provider of innovative experiences for tennis players who want to improve their game and have more fun on the court. Initially started in Singapore, Tennis Bot has expanded across the Asia-Pacific Region and now serves customers located in 14 different countries including Malaysia.

Under the terms of the new partnership, Tennis Bot will be exclusive distributor of the exciting new, game-changing Slinger Bag tennis product in Malaysia, and consumer sales of Slinger Bag in Malaysia will commence from summer 2021.

Tennis enjoys a growing profile in Malaysia, supported in depth by the Lawn Tennis Association of Malaysia that has established a world class tennis platform for grassroots and professionals alike. Malaysia also hosts the widely supported Malaysian Open, a professional women's tennis tournament played on outdoor hard courts and is an International-level tournament on the WTA Tour.

The new announcement follows Tennis Bot’s existing distribution agreement with Slinger Bag covering the Singapore market. Slinger Bag has also secured a number of distribution agreements in other key global tennis markets, including for Australia, Czech Republic, New Zealand, India, Japan, UK, Ireland, Switzerland, Russia, Central Europe and all four Scandinavian markets – a total of nearly 50 markets globally.

The Slinger Bag ball launcher has taken the international tennis industry by storm since launching in Spring 2020, receiving widespread acclaim in the process. Slinger Bag enables tennis enthusiasts to get out on court to play at any time without the need to find a playing partner - whether that be at their club, local park, on their driveway or in any other available open space. Slinger is designed to be lightweight, wheeled like a trolley bag and easily transported in the trunk of the smallest saloon or sedan car.

This proprietary design empowers players to set up and start launching balls within minutes, to control both the launch speed and the frequency of the balls using two customizable dials and vary the angle of elevation to suit groundstrokes, lobs or even, in the Ball Boy mode, to practice serves. Slinger Bag is lightweight at 15kg/33 lbs. and multi-functional, holding racquets and other gear, 72 tennis balls, and has pockets for storing wallets, keys, towel and a water bottle and is impressively affordable.

Of the new distribution arrangement, Tennis Bot’s Founder, Greg Experton says, “We are really honored to be appointed exclusive distributor for Malaysia to work alongside our existing arrangements for Singapore. At Tennis Bot we are passionate about bringing innovative tennis products from around the world to tennis players in Asia and Slinger Bag is one of the most exciting tennis products we have come across in recent years.”

“Tennis Bot provides Slinger Bag with a unique platform and the ideal opportunity to target the Malaysian tennis market. The company really understands Slinger Bag’s potential to grow tennis participation in the growing Malaysian market.” says Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger Bag. “It’s great to have them onboard as Slinger Bag builds global momentum and establishes itself as tennis’s standout success story.”

The Slinger Bag is available to order now - to find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com.

About Slinger Bag®: About Slinger Bag®: Slinger® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories. With the vision to become a next-generation sports consumer products company, Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger® is initially focused on building its brand within the global Tennis market, through its Slinger® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger Bag® has underpinned its proof of concept with over $200M of retail value in global distribution agreements since the Spring of 2020. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive) Slinger® is now primed to continue to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patented, highly transportable and affordable Slinger® Launcher.

