uBreakiFix Announces Strong Q1 Growth with 31 New Store Openings

ORLANDO, Fla., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading tech repair provider uBreakiFix celebrated 31 new store openings in the first quarter of 2021, more than doubling last year’s Q1 growth as demand for electronics repair continues to surge. These first quarter additions bring the company’s total footprint to 643 stores across North America.

Notable areas of growth included California, Maryland, and Ontario, each with three new locations, as well as Hawaii, which welcomed its first uBreakiFix location in Kailua in February. In addition to growing its brick-and-mortar footprint, uBreakiFix continues to expand its We Come to You service, which brings smartphone repair straight to customers’ doorsteps via a network of more than 600 mobile repair vehicles.

“The past year has forever changed the way we live, work, and connect with one another,” said uBreakiFix Co-founder Justin Wetherill. “Part of that change is an increased reliance on personal technology, which has amplified the need for tech repair and support. We have certainly felt the demand in our stores, and it makes our growth that much more rewarding to know we’re able to help more people stay connected to the things that are important to them.”

In addition to the growing need for tech repair, uBreakiFix has also stepped up to meet the rising need for tech recycling. In March, uBreakiFix and Samsung launched the Erase E-Waste Challenge encouraging consumers to sort through their old electronics and recycle unwanted tech at uBreakiFix this spring. The challenge culminates on Earth Day, but uBreakiFix will continue offering free tech recycling in all U.S. stores throughout the year.

“Tech repair and recycling both play an important role in reducing the environmental impact of e-waste,” Wetherill said. “We’re grateful to work with Samsung to make responsible tech recycling more widely available to consumers, and we look forward to seeing the impact we can have, both by Earth Day and in the long term.”

uBreakiFix looks forward to continuing the first quarter’s momentum in Q2 and beyond. In addition to exploring new ways to serve and support customers, the company plans to open around 40 new locations between April 1 and June 30. The quarter is off to a strong start with new stores already open in New York, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and California.

uBreakiFix is known for its ability to repair anything with a power button. To date, uBreakiFix has repaired more than 11 million devices, including phones, tablets, computers, gaming consoles, and everything in between. uBreakiFix offers free diagnostics, and each repair is backed with a 90-day warranty. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com .

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

