Cambium Learning Group Brands Recognized in 2021 EdTech Awards

DALLAS, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambium Learning® Group announced today that three of its PreK-12 brands — Lexia® Learning, Voyager Sopris Learning®, and ExploreLearning® — have been recognized by EdTech Digest’s 2021 EdTech Awards. Several products supporting literacy, science, math and professional learning were named finalists in various categories, with ExploreLearning’s Science4Us® winning the EdTech Digest Cool Tools Science Solutions Category.



Celebrating its 11th year, the EdTech Awards is the industry’s largest awards program, recognizing the biggest names in edtech for their contributions to transforming education through technology to support students everywhere. This year, the following Cambium brand solutions were highlighted as part of the EdTech Cool Tools honor:

Games for Learning/Simulation Solution: ExploreLearning Reflex®

Language Learning Solution: Voyager Sopris Learning Language! LIVE® and Rosetta Stone® English

Literacy/Reading Solution: Lexia Learning Core5® Reading, and Voyager Sopris Reading Rangers

Math Solution: ExploreLearning Reflex

Personalized Learning Solution: Lexia PowerUp Literacy®

Professional Development Learning Solution: Voyager Sopris Learning LETRS®

Science Solution: ExploreLearning Gizmos®, and Science4Us (winner in this category)

STEM Solution: ExploreLearning Gizmos

Testing and Assessment Solution: Voyager Sopris Learning Acadience® Learning Online



Additionally, Voyager Sopris’ LETRS professional learning program was recognized as a finalist in the Product or Service Setting a Trend category.

“Across all Cambium family brands, our mission is to provide simple, proven solutions to the most urgent challenges facing teachers and learners today,” said John Campbell, CEO of Cambium. “We’re proud to see that this year, educators and students were able to lean on our literacy, science and math products to keep students learning, whether or not they were physically in the classroom. ”

The EdTech Awards were established in 2010 to recognize, acknowledge, and celebrate the most exceptional innovators, leaders and trendsetters in education technology. Finalists and winners were narrowed from a larger field and judged based on various criteria, including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential. To see the full list of winners, visit https://www.edtechdigest.com/2021-finalists-winners/ .

