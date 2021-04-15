ProPhase Labs to Host First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

GARDEN CITY, NY, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH), a diversified medical science and technology company, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.



ProPhase Labs’ CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ted Karkus, will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, May 13, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, 1:30 p.m. Pacific time Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-0784 International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8560 Conference ID: 13718976

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144511 and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.ProPhaseLabs.com .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through May 27, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 13718976

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ: PRPH) is a diversified medical science and technology company. The Company’s laboratory testing subsidiary, ProPhase Diagnostics, offers SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and COVID-19 viral mutation PCR tests through both saliva and nasal swab methods at its CLIA certified laboratories. ProPhase Diagnostics also provides Respiratory Pathogen Panel (RPP) Molecular tests including Influenza A and B and others. Prophase Labs researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets and sells OTC consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements, including dietary supplements under the TK Supplements® brand. The Company actively pursues strategic investments and acquisition opportunities for other companies, technologies and products. For more information, visit www.ProPhaseLabs.com .

Investor Contact