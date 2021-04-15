Provation Announces Addition of New Pulmonology Module to Cloud-Based Provation® Apex

Minneapolis, MN, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provation announced today that pulmonary specialty medical content and coding is now available in the Provation® Apex Procedure Documentation solution. Following gastroenterology (GI), pulmonology is the second specialty accessible to clinicians within Provation Apex, allowing for quick, accurate procedure notes using structured data. Provation’s dedicated product development team is currently developing other specialties for Provation Apex.

“We are thrilled to give more clinicians the ability to document with Provation Apex,” said Craig Moriarty, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Product. “Our vision for Provation Apex is that it will connect clinicians across healthcare organizations and simplify their documentation workflow with one, cloud-based platform. We are now one step closer to offering Provation Apex to clinicians at ASCs and hospitals across many specialties.”

In addition to over 35 GI procedures, Provation Apex now includes content and documentation workflows for over 25 bronchoscopy and other pulmonary procedures. Pulmonology and GI teams that work within the same organization can improve standardization of procedure documentation with Provation Apex by using a common tool, as well as accessing analytics to benchmark against other health systems and providers.

Clinicians can utilize Provation Apex’s guided navigation to increase efficiency and patient throughput, and patients receive easy-to-understand patient instructions with images. With minimal IT footprint and no backups to run, healthcare teams can focus time and energy on improving patient care by switching to Provation Apex.

Provation recognizes the need for connected solutions from pre-op through post-op. With the addition of pulmonology to Provation Apex’s growing list of specialties, Provation exemplifies its commitment to ensuring all clinicians can use solutions that offer maximum clinical efficiency and satisfaction.

About Provation

Provation is a leading provider of healthcare software and SaaS solutions for clinical productivity, care coordination, quality reporting, and billing. Our purpose is to empower providers to deliver quality healthcare for all. Our comprehensive portfolio spans the entire patient encounter, from pre-procedure through post-procedure, with solutions for physician and nursing documentation (Provation® MD, Provation® Apex, MD-Reports and Provation® MultiCaregiver), patient engagement, surgical care coordination, quality reporting, and billing capture (Provation® SurgicalValet™), order set and care plan management (Provation® Order Set Advisor and Provation® Care Plans), and EHR embedded clinical documentation (Provation® Clinic Note). Provation is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN and backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. For more information about our solutions, visit provationmedical.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

