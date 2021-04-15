Nemaura Medical Appoints Samantha Sanders as Global Head of Digital Programs

Loughborough, England, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) (“Nemaura” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today announced the appointment of Samantha Sanders as its Global Head of Digital Programs.



Samantha has over two decades of project development, management and customer service experience, delivering successful digital projects to market within the wellbeing, pharmaceutical and medical device sector, both locally and internationally.

Prior to joining the Nemaura team, more recently Samantha has been instrumental in the commercialization of bringing medical and digital health products to market, working within the regulations and requirements of both CE and FDA certification. She has previously supported the design and led the project development of digital applications for AbbVie Humira anti-TNF within the Asian healthcare market. Samantha has established a wealth of experience working across digital design, human-centered design and preparation of product pre/post launch strategies.

“Samantha will lead the customer interface of Nemaura’s digital portfolio, from a product design, product placement, and customer service perspective. She takes a passionate approach to ensure that products are designed with the user in mind, developing and managing products that enhance everyday lives and we are looking forward to her contribution to ensure optimized access to our product portfolio for the end user,” commented Dr. Faz Chowdhury, Nemaura’s Chief Executive Officer.

“Nemaura’s BEAT®diabetes program, and pipeline consumer metabolic health product are both very exciting alternatives to what’s currently available and I am delighted to play a leading role in enhancing the digital presence of these programs,” added Ms. Sanders.

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercializing sugarBEAT® and proBEAT™. sugarBEAT®, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse, and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT® to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT™ combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital healthcare subscription service and has been launched in the U.S. as a general wellness product as part of its BEAT®diabetes program.

The Company sits at the intersection of the global Type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50+ billion pre-diabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the launch of proBEAT™ in the US, risks related to regulatory status and the failure of future development and preliminary marketing efforts, Nemaura’s ability to secure additional commercial partnering arrangements, risks and uncertainties relating to Nemaura and its partners’ ability to develop, market and sell proBEAT™, the availability of substantial additional equity or debt capital to support its research, development and product commercialization activities, and the success of its research, development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies, including those plans and strategies related to both proBEAT™ digital health, and sugarBEAT®. There can be no assurance that the company will be able to reach a part of or any of the global market for CGM with its products/services. The FDA reserves the right to re-evaluate their decision that proBEAT™ qualifies as a general wellness product should it become aware of any issues such as skin irritation or other adverse events from the device, as well as any misuse impacting patient safety, and any other reason as the FDA may see fit at its discretion to determine the product does not fit the definition of a general wellness product. These and other risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in Nemaura’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently completed fiscal year, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. Nemaura undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

