New York, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dementia Drugs Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06062856/?utm_source=GNW





The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a significant impact on the Dementia drugs market. According to a research study by Katya Numbers et al., published in Nature Reviews Neurology, in January 2021, the population with dementia are at high risk of contracting COVID-19 infection as the cognitive symptoms cause difficulty to abide by the safety guidelines that were proposed to contain the viral spread. Furthermore, older populations with dementia are also more likely to have more severe disease consequences than those without dementia. Additionally, the statement from Office for National Statistics UK 2020, stated that dementia and Alzheimer’s disease were the most common pre-existing conditions found among deaths involving COVID-19 in the United Kingdom. However, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to harm the new product launches, which are estimated to be the most prominent factor of the growth of the market. For instance, in April 2020, Biogen has delayed Alzheimer’s and dementia drug filing to FDA due to the complexity of data analysis and the impact of COVID-19 on its R&D resources.



The increasing prevalence of target disease and the growing geriatric population suffering from these diseases are expected to promote the growth of the Dementia Drugs market. The increasing burden of dementia cases is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global dementia drug market. For instance, as per the Alzheimer’s Disease International, globally, in 2020, there were over 50 million people with dementia. This number is projected to double every 20 years, reaching 82 million in 2030 and 152 million in 2050. Furthermore, the market players focusing on enhancing the business presence through strategic product developments, product launches, partnerships, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and expansions are expected to support the growth of the target market. For instance, as per the National Clinical Trials (NCT) Registry, Eli Lilly and Company is conducting a phase III clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of donanemab in participants with early Alzheimer’s disease. The trial started in June 2020 and is expected to complete in December 2023. Thus, increasing research and development activities in the development of effective therapies, the market studied is expected to project at significant growth rates over the forecast period. Also, the increasing government funding for the target disease care, support, and research activities is estimated to fuel the growth of this industry. Various organizations involved in this activity include the National Institute of Health (NIH), Alzheimer’s Association, and National Institute on Aging. In 2019, the NIH has spent around USD 387 million on research projects for Alzheimer’s Disease-Related Dementias (ADRD). These initiatives are anticipated to provide this market with growth opportunities. However, factor such as high failure rates of drugs at approval stages is expected to impede market growth over the forecast period.



Key Market Trends

The Alzheimer’s Disease Segment Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue the Same Over the Forecast Period



Alzheimer’s disease is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. The high prevalence of the diseases is due to the growing geriatric population base coupled with the weak immune system. According to the World Health Organization, Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and may contribute to 60–80% of cases worldwide. Large autopsy studies show that more than half of individuals with Alzheimer’s dementia have Alzheimer’s disease brain changes (pathology) as well as the brain changes of one or more other causes of dementia, such as cerebrovascular disease or Lewy body disease according to Alzheimer’s Association: Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures, Alzheimer’s Dementia 2021 report.



Furthermore, as per the Alzheimer’s Association 2021 report, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved five drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, namely rivastigmine, galantamine, donepezil, memantine, and memantine combined with donepezil. A sixth drug, aducanumab, is under FDA review for potential approval as of 2021. Of these drugs, aducanumab is the only one that may potentially slow the progression of Alzheimer’s, and it has been tested only for individuals with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) or early Alzheimer’s dementia. The vast majority of people who develop Alzheimer’s dementia are aged 65 or older. This is called late-onset Alzheimer’s. nearly 5.3% of people aged 65 to 74, 13.8% of people age 75 to 84, and 34.6% of people age 85 or older have Alzheimer’s dementia in the United States. Additionally, an estimated 6.2 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s dementia in 2021 and is projected to reach 13.5 million by 2050.



Moreover, as per the research article published in Translational Research and Clinical Interventions, 2020, there were 121 agents in clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Twenty?nine agents are in 36 Phase 3 trials, 65 agents are in 73 Phase 2 trials, and 27 agents are in 27 Phase 1 trial. Twelve agents in trials target cognitive enhancement and 12 are intended to treat neuropsychiatric and behavioral symptoms. There are 97 agents in disease modification trials as of Feb 2020. Thus, owing to the increasing burden of Alzheimer’s associated dementia and the increase in the clinical trials for the development of advanced therapeutics, the studied segment is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period.



The European Region Holds the Major Share in the Studied Market and is Expected to Continue the Same Over the Forecast Period



Europe is expected to dominate the Dementia Drugs market as a result of the presence of sophisticated healthcare facilities and infrastructure in European countries, such as the United Kingdom and Germany. Also, the market in Europe is expected to grow due to increasing R&D initiatives, increasing prevalence of target diseases, an increase in geriatric population, and the presence of favorable pharmaceutical regulations. The country also has a large number of companies operating in the healthcare sector and has a large amount of government funding and awareness programs.



As per Germany Federal Statistical Office 2020 report, there were about 83 million people in Germany in 2020. Of these 16.2 million people were above 67 years of age and this number is projected to reach 21.4 million in 2040. As the number of the elderly population is expected to increase in near future, the incidence of neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease dementia is expected to be high, which in turn propels the market studied. Furthermore, according to the Alzheimer Europe 2019 report, it was estimated that the number of people with dementia in the United Kingdom in 2018 was around 1,031,396 and this number is expected to double to around 1,977,399 in 2050. Similarly, a percentage of the overall population with dementia is estimated to represent 2.67% in 2050 compared to 1.56% in 2018 in the United Kingdom. As the number of people with dementia is expected to double in near future, the market is predicted to boost over the forecast period in the region. Also, the federal government has been primarily focused on funding large research institutions that conduct clinical and care research. Recently in 2019, Germany’s Julich Research Centre has reported successful results from the first phase of human clinical testing of a new Alzheimer’s drug. The new molecule, which is called PRI-002, directly breaks down the toxic amyloid oligomers and has been shown to reverse cognitive decline in mice with fully-developed pathological characteristics.



Also, companies have been looking forward to expanding their market presence in Dementia Drugs through collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions. For example, in October 2019, Germany-based Vivoryon Therapeutics raised EUR 43 million on Euronext Amsterdam to fund a phase IIb trial of a drug that could slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia issues. Thus, given the aforementioned factors, the studied market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period in the European region.



Competitive Landscape

The dementia drugs market is moderately competitive and consists of local as well as global players. The major players include companies such as Apotex Inc, AstraZeneca, Aurobindo Pharma, Eisai Co., Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Zydus Cadila. In an attempt to enhance market position, the key players have been investing in new product development, collaborations, along with strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in July 2020, Eisai Co. Ltd., co-developed and began the provision of the brain performance application “Easiit App”, as a strategy towards the preparation against dementia based on a business alliance agreement with DeSC Healthcare Co. Ltd. This was carried out to expand the treatment options and gain a competitive advantage.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06062856/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________