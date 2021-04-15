DSV, 878 - REDUCTION OF SHARE CAPITAL IN DSV PANALPINA A/S

Company Announcement No. 878



At the Annual General Meeting on 15 March 2021, a decision was passed to reduce the share capital by DKK 6,000,000 by cancelling 6,000,000 treasury shares.

No objections to the share capital reduction have been received, and registration of the reduction with the Danish Business Authority was thus made on 15 April 2021.

Following the cancellation of the 6,000,000 shares, the share capital of DSV Panalpina A/S has a current nominal value of DKK 224,000,000 divided into 224,000,000 shares with a face value of DKK 1, corresponding to a total of 224,000,000 voting rights.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,

DSV Panalpina A/S

Attachment