Global Advanced MedTech Technology Market Report 2020 Featuring 25+ Companies

Dublin, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Medical Packaging Solutions, Digital Health, Advanced Implantables, and Diagnostic Solutions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest issue of Advanced MedTech Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) profiles a wide range of innovations from the advanced medical device and imaging industry. Innovations in medical device and pharmaceutical packaging solutions are discussed in this issue.

The innovations cover a range of cost-effective, robust, environment-friendly, advanced material-based packaging solutions. The issue also profiles other advanced medical tech technologies such as point of care ultrasound, implantable brain computer interface, ophthalmic monitoring solutions, artificial intelligence-based diagnosis, digital technology for chronic disease management, health monitoring wearable device, and robotic systems for patient monitoring and tumor treatment.

These innovations portray the diversity in their technology readiness levels, indicating an immediate or potential market impact. The growth opportunities for all these advanced medical device technologies are also covered in this issue.



The Advanced MedTech TOE analyzes and reports new and emerging technologies; advances in R&D, product development and regulatory matters specifically related to the areas of CT, MRI, NM, PET, ultrasound, X-ray, neurology, ophthalmology, respiratory/anesthesia, wound care and management, surgical tools and instrumentation, drug delivery, orthopedics, endoscopy, cardiology, and monitoring.

In addition, relevant developments in fusion technologies, functional imaging technology, interventional cardiology and image guided surgery and healthcare IT related areas such as PACS, medical information storage, and disaster recovery/business continuance will also be covered.



Medical devices and imaging technology and innovation research covers cutting-edge global developments in medical devices and imaging sectors such as biosensors, biomaterials, biomechanics, microtechnologies, nanotechnologies, assistive technologies, and imaging technologies and platforms.

Key Topics Covered:

Innovations in Medical Devices

Koch Pac-Systeme, Germany

Growth Opportunities

Paxxus, Il, US

Oliver Healthcare Packaging, MI, US

Fujifilm Sonosite, WA, US

Healeon Medical, CA, US

Synchron, Ca, US

B. Braun Medical, Germany

Notal Vision, VA, US

Tekni-Plex Inc. PA, US

Log Pharma Packaging, Israel

Origin Pharma Packaging, Yorkshire, UK

Medivizor, Tel Aviv, Israel

Ibex Medical Analytics Ltd. Tel Aviv, Israel

Elsa Science Ab, Stockholm, Sweden

Sensome, Massy, France

Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh, Germany

Nuvo Group Ltd. Israel

GT Medical Technologies Inc. Az, US

Snapsil Corporation, Australia

Ethimedix Sa, Switzerland

Amcor plc, Switzerland

Ohmnilabs Inc. Ca, US

Auris Health Inc. Ca, US

Corning Incorporated

Honeywell International Inc. Nc, US

Sio2 Material Science, Al, US

Growth Opportunities

Industry Contacts

Key Contacts

Thought Leaders

