InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Coverage Initiated for Emaginos Inc.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Emaginos Inc., a company dedicated to improving K-12 public schools, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



Emaginos Inc. is working to improve the K-12 public education system of the United States through a commitment to integrated, proven best practices. Opposed to replacing public schools with charter schools, Emaginos believes in restoring neighborhood schools and having them serve as focal points of their communities. To achieve this transformation, Emaginos provides the schools with a wealth of first-to-market resources ranging from technology infrastructure to curriculum training. The schools transformed by the model operate with economic efficiencies squarely in mind, resulting in a better educational experience for the same or lower overall cost.

Emaginos Inc.’s Reg A+ offering is currently open to interested investors. Learn more by visiting https://emaginos.com/why-invest.

As part of the Client Partner relationship with Emaginos, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Emaginos.

“We are pleased to engage IBN to complement our educational expertise and maximize our communication with existing and potential shareholders while refining our overall messaging and outreach,” states Allan Jones, President of Emaginos.

With 15+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 50+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Emaginos the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public.

“Emaginos is focused on changing the way that public school transformation is approached. While many in the industry are in favor of the transition to charters or homeschooling, Emaginos believes in reinventing the public-school model to provide huge benefits to students from all backgrounds,” states Chris Johnson, Director of Client Solutions for IBN. “We’re excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for Emaginos as it works to transform its innovative concept into the gold standard for public schools across the country.”

About Emaginos

Emaginos is a company dedicated to transforming K-12 public schools to a model composed of integrated proven best practices. The company opposes replacing public schools with charter schools or damaging public schools by draining resources through vouchers or school choice programs. Emaginos firmly believes in restoring the concept of the neighborhood schools as the center of the community. To achieve this vision, Emaginos begins by transforming an initial school in the district to a charter school as a model for the transformation. The charter model in this instance uses the concept as it was intended, to test and demonstrate the effectiveness and efficacy of a new model in the district. After the model is successful in the charter school, the lessons learned in transforming the initial school are used to directly transform the rest of the schools into effective public schools. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Emaginos.com.

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of Client Partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

