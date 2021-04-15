Stingray Business to Produce and Broadcast Free Advertising Content to Promote Local Products in METRO’s establishments

English French

MONTREAL, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY. B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced its commercial services division, Stingray Business, concluded a deal with METRO to promote local products in its establishments for free. Starting today, several banners, including Metro, Super C, Adonis, Jean Coutu and Brunet, will broadcast four times every hour 20-second free advertising spots developed with Aliments du Québec and Le Panier Bleu to put Québec goods in the spotlight. The initiative aims to help consumers identify Québec products and encourage buying local to stimulate the economy during the pandemic.



“The pandemic has created awareness and interest to consume local products,” said Ratha Khuong, General Manager of Stingray Business. “We are thrilled to launch this unique collaboration with METRO and believe that the turnkey solution will generate immediate additional revenue for the company.”

"METRO goes to great lengths in all of our stores to showcase local products to its customers and support local businesses," said Alain Tadros, Vice President of Marketing, METRO. “It is therefore with great pleasure that we welcomed Stingray's initiative, which contributes to our commitment to promote Québec products via our in-store radio networks."

The solution, which is set to impact the local economy substantially, will run for the next three months.

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading global music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, over 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, FAST channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 160 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.

