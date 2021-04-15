Joseph Osha Joins Guggenheim Securities as Senior Energy and Industrial Technology Analyst

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Joseph Osha has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst covering the energy technology and industrial technology sectors with a focus on renewables.



Mr. Osha joins Guggenheim from JMP Securities, most recently serving as a Senior Equity Research Analyst covering the industrial technology and energy technology sectors. Prior to JMP, he was the Chief Financial Officer for GreenFire Energy and before that the Chief Financial Officer for Gravity Renewables. Mr. Osha began his career with nearly two decades of experience in equity research at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

“We are excited to have Joe join Guggenheim,” said Stefano Natella, Head of Equities for Guggenheim Securities. “He will be a great addition to our equity research department, bringing deep sector expertise and market knowledge to contribute significantly to our existing technology equity research platform. We look forward to his continued success at Guggenheim.”

Mr. Osha is a CFA Charterholder. He received his M.B.A and M.A. in East Asian Area Studies from the University of Michigan and his B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Richmond. He is based in Guggenheim’s San Francisco office.

