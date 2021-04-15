Assure Holdings Announces Acquisition of Elevation

DENVER, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“IONM”), is pleased to announce that effective March 15, 2021, and taking the form of an asset purchase agreement, it acquired the assets of (the “Acquisition”) Elevation EP, LLC (“Elevation”), a Texas-based IONM service provider. Assure acquired Elevation’s contracts, employees, business relationships and assets.



Elevation’s operations are based in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area of Texas. In 2020, Elevation performed approximately 550 IONM procedures and approximately 55% of these procedures were commercial insurance payors. Elevation employed two technologists supporting two surgeons at one facility.

“The Acquisition is consistent with our strategic plan to accelerate scale by augmenting the Company’s organic growth with selective M&A opportunities,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. “Elevation has established strong surgeon relationships and shares Assure’s commitment to providing superior IONM services.”

Farlinger added, “We will continue to be opportunistic and active in the M&A market. The Company expects to identify additional IONM assets we believe we can make more valuable on Assure’s platform, leveraging our strength in revenue cycle management and other functional areas.”

Farlinger concluded, “This Acquisition expands our presence in Texas, and we expect to leverage our scale in the state to negotiate new in-network agreements with payors in the local market. We also anticipate tapping into new business opportunities as a result of this transaction.”

“We are proud of the business we have built at Elevation and sought to join Assure given our shared alignment in providing clinical excellence for surgeons and standard of care safety for patients,” said Darla Holder, Elevation’s owner. “With the scale, resources and expertise Assure provides, I am excited about our ability to expand in Texas on a go-forward basis.”

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. Assure Neuromonitoring is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care in the industry and has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval®. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that Assure anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information and forward-looking statements. Such information or statements may include, but is not limited to, comments with respect to strategies; expectations; planned operations; future actions of the Company; the reputation of Elevation in the IONM industry; the Acquisition will reinforce the Company's strategic growth plan; the Acquisition will accelerate the Company's growth, provide the Company with new business opportunities and negotiate new in-network agreements with payors in Texas.

