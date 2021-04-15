Loop Media Launches Doing Things Media Out Of Home Channel To Bring The Internet’s Funniest Content To Audiences At Restaurants, Venues, And Other Establishments

Glendale, CA, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”), a leading provider of its own branded music video and entertainment streaming services for businesses and consumers (OTC: LPTV), today announced a channel partnership to launch Doing Things Media channels on the Loop platform.



The content partnership will bring Doing Things’ entertaining video content, which includes some of the most popular brands built on Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat to Loop’s Out of Home (OOH) clients. Doing Things’ library of 160K+ viral videos adds to Loop’s growing library of premium videos to further strengthen Loop’s offering and allow clients to use their Loop players to create and enhance their venue environment and customer experience.

Doing Things Media owns and operates many of the Internet’s funniest meme properties, including:

● Middle Class Fancy - Suburban culture at its finest

● Animals Doing Things - The funniest + cutest page for animal lovers

● Doggos Doing Things - If a dog had a meme page

● Rad Dad - Grade A dad content

● Neat Mom - Thoughts by a millennial Mom

“As our client location footprint grows rapidly, so does our need to satisfy the diverse collection of businesses we serve with content that enhances a customer’s visit. Doing Things Media is a leader in laughs and fun, and adding their massive collection of viral videos to Loop will be a great addition to our music video channels and other programming,” says Andy Schuon, Head of Loop Media Studios.

“Doing Things Media’s video library is a perfect fit for bars and restaurants because the content is truly universal and intended to make people laugh,” says Derek Lucas, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer of Doing Things Media. “Our video content can be enjoyed by people of any language with or without audio. We’re excited to partner with Loop Media to bring this form of entertainment to audiences at restaurants, venues, bars, pet stores, retail and hospitality as the world begins to reopen.”

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc. is a leading provider of video streaming services for businesses and consumers that features its own branded music and entertainment channels and curated playlists. Through its proprietary Loop Player for businesses and interactive mobile and TV apps for consumers, Loop Media is the only company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos directly to consumers and venues out of home.

Loop Media’s content reaches thousands of out-of-home (OOH) locations including hotels, bars/restaurants, office buildings, and retail businesses, as well as millions of consumers in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America through its apps for iOS, Android, and Huawei, as well as connected TVs and Smart TVs. To date, these include Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, AT&T TV, Hisense, JVC, LG, Philips, Roku, Sharp, Sony, Toshiba, VIZIO, and free ad-supported TV platforms TIVO+, Plex, DistroTV, and GSTV.

One of the largest and most important libraries of music videos, live performances, and other content ever assembled fuels Loop Media channels in a multitude of genres and moods: non-music channels focused on movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel, viral videos, and more. The Loop consumer apps allow users to create their own playlists or “Loops” and share them live with interactive watch parties. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, integrated marketing, and branded content from free-ad-supported-television (FAST) and from subscription offerings.

Download the Loop app by searching “Loop Media” on your Smart TV's app store or opening loop.tv/app on your mobile device. To learn more about Loop products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

Follow us on social:

Instagram - @looptvofficial (consumer), @looptvbiz (business)

Twitter - @looptvofficial (consumer), @looptvbiz (business)

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/looptv/

About Doing Things Media

Doing Things Media (DTM) is responsible for the funniest, most shareable and culturally relevant memes and video content on the Internet. The company is making ordinary life relatable, humorous and entertaining through a portfolio that includes some of the most popular brands built on Instagram, including Drunk People Doing Things, Middle Class Fancy, Gamers Doing Things, Neat Mom, Rad Dad, and Animals Doing Things, among others. Through its IP, DTM fuels consumer products, branded content, video licensing, publishing and original entertainment across digital and linear TV.

The company was co-founded in 2017 by Reid Hailey and Derek Lucas, who joined forces to bring together like-minded content creators who were developing funny and feel-good content to mainstream and niche audiences. Today, DTM touts more than 25+ unique brands and delivers more than 100 pieces of original and curated content daily to an audience of more than 60 million followers across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Snap, and YouTube.

DTM works with global brands, publishing and media partners, including ABinBev, T-Mobile, Activision, Hulu, Ford, among others, looking to engage audiences with content at the pulse of cultural relevance. This includes the company’s fast-growing direct-to-consumer products business, featuring comedic apparel and accessories based on what’s trending.

Loop Media, Inc. Press:

Justis Kao

Loop Media, Inc.

justis@loop.tv