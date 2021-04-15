Flight Attendants Serving Atlas Air Ratify Five-Year Labor Agreement

PURCHASE, N.Y., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW) today announced that its provider of flight attendant services, Flight Services International (FSI), has reached a five-year agreement with the Transport Workers Union of America (TWU) Local 591, which represents flight attendants who support Atlas Air’s passenger services. This is the first labor contract with FSI flight attendants since they organized with TWU.

FSI provides Atlas Air with over 400 flight attendants to serve its thousands of passenger flights a year. Customers include U.S. military service men and women, sports teams, entertainers and other VIP passengers. Atlas Air has worked with FSI since 2012.

“We are pleased to recognize the great contributions of our flight attendant workforce with this updated wage and benefits package,” said Joni Ffrench, President of Flight Services International.

“FSI flight attendants are true partners with us and provide excellent service to our customers on passenger flights,” said John W. Dietrich, Atlas Air Worldwide President and Chief Executive Officer. “We applaud FSI for their efforts in reaching this desired outcome for their flight attendants.”

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Southern Air Holdings, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.