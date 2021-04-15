Rubicon’s Renaud de Viel Castel Named to International Trade Advisory Body by decree signed by French Prime Minister Jean Castex

Lexington, KY, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon, a software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions to businesses and governments worldwide, proudly announced today that the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Renaud de Viel Castel, has been named as a Conseiller du Commerce extérieur de la France (CCEF) by the Prime Minister of France, Jean Castex, and the global CCEF network. The appointment caps a year-long nomination process that originated locally, passed through the French Embassy in Washington D.C., and was ultimately vetted and approved in Paris. Professionals who hold these roles are also known as French Foreign Trade Advisors, and Viel Castel’s appointment is effective immediately.

The CCEF network has existed for more than 120 years. It is comprised of over 4,000 executives and entrepreneurs in more than 150 countries around the world. The CCEFs voluntarily share their experience and expertise to help build relationships between France and top international companies, and to advance the interests of French businesses globally.

As part of the network, the CCEFs’ mission is composed of four main parts: advising public authorities on trade and market issues; supporting international businesses through operational guidance and relationship development; coaching young professionals for careers in global business; and promoting France as a business-friendly locale for entrepreneurs and other professionals.

“It is a great honor to be named a trade advisor in the United States and join the CCEF network,” said Viel Castel. “Joining such a prestigious community is certainly a milestone in my career, but more importantly it is an opportunity to work alongside many of our world’s greatest business minds to further build Rubicon’s presence globally and to create a cleaner, healthier world for all.”

As COO, Viel Castel oversees the daily operations of Rubicon, and leads a number of critical growth projects including product development and adoption, the company’s rapidly growing global expansion team, and the overall digitization of Rubicon’s business.

“We are thrilled that Renaud is joining the CCEF network,” said Nate Morris, Founder and CEO of Rubicon. “As one of our longest-serving executives, Renaud has a proven track record of leadership, and has been a key figure in making Rubicon the fully digital company it is today. In addition to his new international advisory responsibilities, he will continue to help guide the strategic direction of our company and keep us focused on our mission to end waste.”

Prior to joining Rubicon, Viel Castel held several leadership positions at Veolia North America, a global environmental solutions company focused on helping customers address sustainability challenges in energy, water, and waste. Viel Castel was General Manager at Transdev North America, a leader in the transportation industry, and the largest private sector provider of multimodal transportation in North America.

Originally from Paris, France, Viel Castel graduated with a Master of Science in global management from the Business School of Rouen, as well as with a Master’s degree from EDC Paris Business School.





About Rubicon

Rubicon is a software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste by helping its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. Learn more at Rubicon.com.

Rubicon’s inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, Toward a Future Without Waste, can be found at Rubicon.com/esg-report.